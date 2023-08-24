The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Panmure tackles Timboon Demons in do-or-die WDFNL A grade netball semi-final

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 25 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Panmure's Jessica Jones looks for a passing option in the qualifying final against Merrivale. Picture by Anthony Brady
Panmure's Jessica Jones looks for a passing option in the qualifying final against Merrivale. Picture by Anthony Brady

Panmure mentor Bec Mitchell says she is confident her group can swiftly bounce back and stay in premiership contention after showing promising signs in last Saturday's qualifying final loss against Merrivale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.