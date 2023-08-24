Panmure mentor Bec Mitchell says she is confident her group can swiftly bounce back and stay in premiership contention after showing promising signs in last Saturday's qualifying final loss against Merrivale.
The Bulldogs face a determined and momentum-fuelled Timboon Demons in the Warrnambool and District league A grade netball first semi-final on Sunday.
Mitchell, who was one of the side's best in the 41-32 loss, said it was important to put the loss behind them and remember why they were in finals.
"I've said to the girls that we've worked so hard throughout the season to grab that third spot and ultimately that second chance so we'll look to utilise that, " she said.
"Hopefully we'll make that count (against Timboon), come in fresh and take it on and hopefully stay in the race."
The gun defender said the group took plenty of lessons from the game against the Tigers, confident it can bounce back quickly.
"We stuck with them for the majority of the game," she said.
"They probably just took those quick breaks better than us and we couldn't quite cut them off. It was a great game though and I was proud of the girls. The pressure was great for all four quarters.
"We know if we can get there again we can go better, it's those little things like finals pressure that maybe got to us so we'll learn from that."
