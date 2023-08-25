A woman calling for a system overhaul after her Warrnambool sister was killed by her ex-partner in 2019 will meet with the state government next month.
Bekkie-Rae Curren-Trinca, 28, was attempting to flee a Warrnambool address when her ex-partner Paul Philip McDonough unexpectedly arrived at the unit after being released on bail.
She was severely beaten and left to die by McDonough, who made an anonymous call to triple-0 from an east Warrnambool pay phone. McDonough was jailed for more than 11 years but has about another five to serve before being eligible for parole.
Bekkie-Rae's sister Demi Trinca has since called for an overhaul of the state's response to family violence.
She told The Standard in June of the need for changes to the Victorian Victims Register, which would ensure victims of domestic violence were advised if their abuser had been released from custody.
Premier Daniel Andrews told media on Tuesday, August 22, he was open to the idea of reforming the alert system.
Ms Trinca has since been contacted by the office of Minister for Victim Support Enver Erdogan who organised to meet in coming weeks.
"I'm so happy, I never thought we would get this far," she told The Standard.
Ms Trinca will use the meeting to call for changes to the victims register, as well as obligatory reporting and more funds for regional support services.
"My main point is that the (Victorian Victims Register) needs to be automatic," she said.
The register provides victims with updates on their abuser's movements but it's their responsibility to sign up.
"(Premier) Dan Andrews said some people don't want to know that information and don't get me wrong, that would be stressful but I believe it's more stressful, even terrifying, to find your attacker down the street or turn up at your house," she said.
"We need to make sure victims can be given a chance to prepare themselves which is why I'm advocating for it to be an automatic system."
Ms Trinca said she also believed family violence support workers should have a duty of care to contact the police.
"My sister was too scared to go to the police and if social workers were legally obligated to report, without any fear of repercussions, it might have saved her life," she said.
Ms Trinca said the region's support workers did everything they could to protect victims but there was "definitely" not enough support for regional services.
"A lot of women have no choice but to stay with their abusers as it's the only roof over their head," she said.
She said not long before her death her sister had moved into a caravan park which she struggled to afford.
"A lot of women unable to find affordable accommodation find themselves back with their abuser and that is not safe," Ms Trinca said
"We need better crisis accommodation in Warrnambool and I think there needs to be more funds allocated for rural areas."
Ms Trinca said while nothing could bring her beloved sister back, she hoped Bekkie-Rae's death would spark change.
"It's not going to make us feel any different about her passing but will hopefully bring a bit of closure and be something that we can be grateful for," she said.
Emma House CEO Helen Bolton said the Warrnambool-based domestic violence service provider shared in the devastation experienced by Bekkie-Rae's family.
"Every human being - adult and child - deserves to live a life free from violence and have the right to be safe and treated with respect. It is a fundamental human right," she said.
She said Emma House provided women and children impacted by family violence with emergency accommodation, utilising crisis accommodation in the south-west, as well as refuge and transitional properties.
"With a lack of long term, secure and affordable housing options available in Victoria due to the housing crisis, women too often will feel they have no option but to stay in an unsafe relationship," she said.
"We encourage all women to seek support for their situation from a service such as Emma House. Support is available."
Ms Bolton said Emma House was awaiting the commencement of building works for multi-unit crisis accommodation.
"Emma House is also part of a state-wide network of women's refuge providers to support women with safe crisis housing options across the state," she said.
"In the past financial year, we have seen an 84 per cent increase in women and children supported in refuge and transitional properties. All victim survivors of family violence deserve a safe place to call home, and the current housing affordability crisis is forcing victim survivors to choose between violence and homelessness."
A state government spokeswoman said their approach to the law had always been "informed by listening to and working with victims and their loved ones".
"And that is what we are continuing to do," she said.
"Out of respect for Bekkie-Rae's loved ones and their privacy and while initial discussions are underway, we will not be running a public commentary on what will be discussed or considered."
