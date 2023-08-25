A Warrnambool woman struck down in the prime of life with two debilitating conditions has vowed to dance again.
Riahna Byron, 29, first experienced Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) 10 years ago after sustaining an impact fracture to her left foot.
Miss Byron said the often misunderstood condition led to excruciating pain and extremely limited mobility.
In February this year, Miss Byron injured her right hand.
While waiting for surgery, she began to experience extreme pain and loss of feeling in her wrist.
Miss Bryon was diagnosed with CRPS in her wrist and was eventually also diagnosed with functional neurological disorder.
"I was admitted to hospital as the CPRS has transferred from my right hand into my left and both feet," she said.
"I couldn't even be touched."
After five weeks at South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital, she began to experience more symptoms and her pain increased.
"I was transferred to Geelong, where I underwent another ketamine infusion for pain management," she said.
Miss Byron is now confined to a wheelchair.
"Due to the CPRS, I experience consistent pain that can become unbearable in both hands and my right foot."
Miss Byron had been juggling working at The Cally, running her dance studio South Coast Dance and completing a psychology degree before she became unwell.
But she's had to put all of those on hold.
Miss Byron said Ella Gray, who was only 17 and completing VCE, and Kailtyn Lane, who is attending university were teaching at the school while she is unwell.
"They're such amazing individuals," she said.
Miss Byron said she was incredibly lucky to have supportive family and friends.
"I am so incredibly grateful," she said.
"My family and friends - and my dancers - are the reason I keep pushing because I have dark days.
"I'm in a lot of pain but everyone around me is working so hard to help me - I owe it to them to keep working and keep pushing."
Miss Byron vowed to dance again.
"I will dance again - how that will look, I don't know - but I will."
Miss Byron said she had done extensive research on the two conditions she suffers from.
She now hopes to provide hope to other people affected by them.
Miss Byron said she was delighted her friends Siobhan, Riley and Jacquie, with support from Lucas Reid, had organised a trivia night to raise awareness and funds to support her.
"I want to spend the rest of my life giving back to people who are going through what I am," she said.
