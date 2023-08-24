The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime

Coleraine man, 39, charged with five offences

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 25 2023 - 8:18am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man remanded in custody, charged with punching woman to the head
Man remanded in custody, charged with punching woman to the head

A 39-year-old Coleraine man will appear in Warrnambool court on Friday charged with punching a woman to the head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.