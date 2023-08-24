Man remanded in custody, charged with punching woman to the head

A 39-year-old Coleraine man will appear in Warrnambool court on Friday charged with punching a woman to the head.
A police spokesman said the man had been charged with five offences, including assault, trespass and causing criminal damage.
There was a dispute between a man and a woman on Thursday morning which led to the man allegedly punching the woman with a right clenched fist to the left-side of her head.
The man was later asked to leave an address and sent a number of derogatory and abusive text messages to the woman.
He was later seen walking down the street, the woman went home in the early afternoon, locked the doors and refused to let him back in.
The man kicked at a door causing damage.
Police were called, the man was arrested, interviewed and charged before being remanded in custody to appear in a Warrnambool court on Friday for a bail/remand hearing.
