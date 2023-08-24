Dob In A Dealer campaign kicks off with arrests

Two Warrnambool men have been charged after a raid at a Merrivale house uncovered methamphetamine with a street value of $5000.
Detective Acting Sergeant Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police divisional response unit, said it was the first result after the relaunch of a Dob In A Dealer campaign last week.
He said warrants were executed at Beamish Street and Merrivale Drive on Wednesday in the search for cocaine, which has become a focus for local police.
"That seems to be a bit of an issue at present," he said.
"At the Merrivale Drive address two people were arrested, interviewed, charged and bailed to appear in court at a later date."
A 21-year-old Merrivale man was charged with possessing an imitation firearm and drug offences.
A 46-year-old man was also charged with drug offences.
Detective Acting Sergeant Fisher said about 10 grams of ice, as well as smaller quantities of cannabis and ketamine, were located at the Merrivale Drive house.
He said south-west police launched a Dob In A Dealer campaign last week, which was linked to the execution of Wednesday's warrants.
"If people see suspicious behaviour or know about illicit drug activity police want to know about that information," he said.
"We have tried to put the community on alert about Dob In A Dealer.
"We are requesting members of the public contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, provide information and mention the Dob In A Dealer campaign so we can track the success of the initiative."
