Dob In A Dealer campaign kicks off with arrests

Two Merrivale men have been arrested for drug offences

By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 25 2023 - 10:43am, first published 7:36am
Two Warrnambool men have been charged after a raid at a Merrivale house uncovered methamphetamine with a street value of $5000.

