Hampden Football Netball League is considering moving its main finals away from Warrnambool's Reid Oval due to a $6000 fee for the hire of portable toilets.
The award-winning $11 million Reid Oval redevelopment included just three new public toilets.
In lengthy negotiations with Warrnambool City Council, the Warrnambool and District Football League and HFNL were both told there would be a $6000 fee to host preliminary and grand finals at the venue.
It's understood the total bill for the portable toilets is about $18,000. They would remain at the venue for October's AFLW match between Essendon and Geelong.
It's understood AFLW will pay its share of the bill.
HFNL president Shane Threlfall said the league executive was in the process of reviewing whether to play the preliminary and grand finals at Reid Oval.
"We accept there is a venue hire fee which is part and parcel of playing at Reid Oval," he said.
"We are told this is an AFL standard facility. Should we have to pay that amount of money ($6000) for toilets?
"Currently we are reviewing our position about where we play the finals. We are involved in that process now."
Threlfall said the venues had been released for the first week of the HFNL finals - Portland and Camperdown - depending on results in the final home-and-away round on August 26.
"We were going to release all the finals venues but that was put on hold," he said.
"That $6000 will come straight off our bottom line. Currently there is no conclusion to this situation."
The council issued a statement in response to The Standard's questions.
"The three leagues (AFLW, Hampden, Warrnambool and District) pay for the cost of additional toilets when they are required for games where large crowds are expected and where alcohol is being sold," a council spokesman said.
"Users of council's sports grounds pay fees according to council's fees and charges schedule contained in council's annual budget.
"AFLW, like an AFL match would, attracts significant visitation and economic activity for the city and so council contributes financially to the holding of this event in including public first aid and waiving of sports ground hire.
"Significantly, the AFLW teams also host school footy clinics and often an open training session which adds great value and can inspire more girls and women to get involved in sport."
WDFNL president Kylie Murphy was also contacted for comment.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.