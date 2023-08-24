The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Warrnambool council will charge leagues $6000 for portable toilets

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 25 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $11 million redeveloped Reid Oval has just three new public toilets.
The $11 million redeveloped Reid Oval has just three new public toilets.

Hampden Football Netball League is considering moving its main finals away from Warrnambool's Reid Oval due to a $6000 fee for the hire of portable toilets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.