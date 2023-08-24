Driver forced to take evasive action to avoid fishtailing trailer

Police are appealing for witnesses after a near-miss near Bushfield mid this week.
A police spokeswoman said a truck towing a trailer was travelling along the Hopkins Highway, when the trailer began to fishtail on a sharp bend.
The trailer then veered onto the wrong side of the road near the intersection of Spring Flat Road, almost colliding with an oncoming car about 9.15am Wednesday.
The other driver, a 36-year-old man, was forced to take evasive action and drove into a ditch to avoid being hit.
The truck driver did not stop at the scene of the crash.
The car driver, a local man, and his five-year-old Labradoodle were not injured.
Police have released dashcam footage of the incident in the hope someone may recognise the truck involved.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Warrnambool police Superintendent Mel Webbers told The Standard last week she'd seen footage of large trucks on the wrong side of south-west roads and crossing double white lines.
"It's amazing that people driving in the other direction have been able to avoid a collision in the dash cam footage I have seen but I have heard of some coming to grief," she said.
"The impact that sort of collision can have is huge. It's high impact.
"We need to be responsible for how we drive and be aware there is a big risk on our roads. There's not much room to correct ourselves at 100 km/h."
