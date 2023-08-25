Editorial: New standards for road repairs overdue

MPs like South West Coast's Roma Britnell have been questioning the level of road maintenance and methods used in our region as far back as 2017 because far too often repaired roads have fallen apart under our harsh weather conditions. In the lead up to last year's state election Ms Britnell said a coalition government would "make sure we fund the roads properly and we will make sure we build them to a standard that holds up for decades, not falls apart within weeks".

