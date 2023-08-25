Editorial: New standards for road repairs overdue

The Standard
Editorial: Victorian Government's new road repair contracts revealed

August 25 2023 - 10:30am
This week we revealed the state government had overhauled its road maintenance regime for regional Victoria, tearing up previous major contracts and replacing them with rigorous performance-based agreements.

