Three Warrnambool hairdressers have been given the opportunity of a lifetime - styling hair for the Miss Universe Australia finalists in September.
Hairhouse Warrnambool's Meg Delaney, Delaney Waller and Heidi Meade will work on the hairstyles of four contestants each at the national finals in Melbourne on Friday, September 1.
Miss Universe Australia is a beauty pageant to select the country's representative for the international Miss Universe contest.
Ms Delaney, a senior hair stylist and salon manager, said she looked forward to the atmosphere of the event.
"How crazy it's going to be behind the scenes and we're actually a part of that," she said.
Ms Delaney said they had 60 minutes to do each hairstyle.
"It's just simple and elegant which I think we're going to definitely be able to achieve because that's how we wear our hair," Ms Delaney said.
She was taking a year-and-a-half gap year after school working in hospitality in Port Campbell when her dad secretly enrolled her in a TAFE course.
"I went there for a couple of weeks and then Hairhouse was looking for an apprentice so I went out for a trial and I got it and I'll be here nine years in January," Ms Delaney said.
She also undertook work experience in hairdressing and her aunt is a hairdresser.
Delaney Waller, a third year apprentice, started her career in hairdressing when she studied a salon assistant certificate while at school.
"I realised that's what I wanted to do, asked my teacher if there were any apprenticeships going and she said at Hairhouse," Ms Waller said.
She has worked at the Warrnambool salon since 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdowns, which required her to do some work from home.
"It was pretty hard," she said.
Ms Waller said Miss Universe would be different to the work she had done for the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival, milestone birthdays and debutantes.
"I'm most looking forward to the experience of working in a fast-paced environment," she said.
Ms Meade, a first year apprentice, has been with the salon for less than a year.
This isn't the first time the region has been involved in the competition, in 2019 two hairdressers at Salt Hair Port Fairy, Jessica James and Haylee Henderson, also worked at the pageant.
