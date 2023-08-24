The Standard
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Hairhouse Warrnambool hairdressers work at Miss Universe Australia finals

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated August 25 2023 - 11:20am, first published August 24 2023 - 2:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heidi Meade, Delaney Waller and Meg Delaney sitting on chairs holding combs, scissors and a hair straightener n the Hairhouse Warrnambool salon. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Heidi Meade, Delaney Waller and Meg Delaney sitting on chairs holding combs, scissors and a hair straightener n the Hairhouse Warrnambool salon. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Three Warrnambool hairdressers have been given the opportunity of a lifetime - styling hair for the Miss Universe Australia finalists in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.