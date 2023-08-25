The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Wannon Water must consult community on Port Fairy drinking water solution, group says

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated August 25 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Fairy pipeline supporter and former water authority director John Konings says Wannon Water isn't serious about investigating bringing piped water to Port Fairy.
Port Fairy pipeline supporter and former water authority director John Konings says Wannon Water isn't serious about investigating bringing piped water to Port Fairy.

A group campaigning to pipe Warrnambool's water supply to Port Fairy to fix the town's unappealing drinking water says Wannon Water needs to be transparent with the local community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.