A group campaigning to pipe Warrnambool's water supply to Port Fairy to fix the town's unappealing drinking water says Wannon Water needs to be transparent with the local community.
Port Fairy Pipeline Supply Support Group spokesman John Konings said Wannon Water's recent statement about its Quality Water for Wannon Project had intensified his doubts about the water authority's intentions.
"That response, apart from being very bureaucratic, gave the strong impression that the only option they are serious about for Port Fairy is desal (a reverse osmosis desalination plant)," Mr Konings said.
The pipeline support group wrote to Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers in early August to applaud the $52.2 million budget for the overall project and ask how the group could contribute to the next step in the planning process.
"You are of course well aware we believe a piped supply is by far the best 75 to 100 year infrastructure option for our town and community... and accordingly we are very keen to see this option is now properly evaluated in practical industry and comprehensive economic terms," the group said.
Mr Jeffers said the $26.1 million grant the federal government had contributed in May had been bestowed "based on our business case which showed local treatment using reverse osmosis was the best option for all three communities (Portland, Heywood and Port Fairy)," he said.
"However, following discussions with the Port Fairy Pipeline Supply Support Group, we committed to undertake a thorough analysis of the pipeline option for Port Fairy. We've appointed consulting engineers to carry out this work, including considering all the information provided by the pipeline group."
Mr Jeffers made it clear the pipeline support group wouldn't be involved in the planning and analysis beyond the normal community engagement process.
Mr Konings said the water authority owed it to its customers to be completely transparent in the final stages of the project. He said Wannon Water should make public the name of the engineering company analysing the pipeline and treatment plant costs.
"They should also provide a copy of the brief they've given to the consultants," he said.
"A genuine community consultation process means keeping the community informed before and during detailed investigations, not just saying 'this is what we've decided'."
Mr Konings said he hoped the consultants would speak to the pipeline support group as part of its investigation.
"It's important the consultants get that genuine community view as part of their investigation. I'd expect them to engage the community and come and sit down and talk to us. If we've got stuff wrong then we would want to know," he said.
"I'd also expect Wannon Water to publish the results of the investigation to be completely transparent about how they've arrived at their recommendation."
