Kolora-Noorat playing-coach Nick Bourke to return from injury in WDFNL first semi-final

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated August 24 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 7:30pm
Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke after last Sunday's elimination final win. Picture by Sean McKenna
Kolora-Noorat will welcome back star playing-coach Nick Bourke for its do-or-die first semi-final against Panmure on Sunday.

