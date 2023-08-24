Kolora-Noorat will welcome back star playing-coach Nick Bourke for its do-or-die first semi-final against Panmure on Sunday.
The Power mentor, who hasn't played since round 16 against Panmure as he recovered from a shoulder injury, confirmed he would be one of three inclusions for the Warrnambool and District league blockbuster clash at Allansford Recreation Reserve.
"Unless something happens between now and Sunday I'm good to go," Bourke told The Standard.
"It was tough (not to play last week), I probably didn't have full confidence in it last week but this week I've ticked off a few things and been into see physios and the like.
"I'm raring to go. Finals don't come around every year and you always want to be playing in them so I can't wait to get out there on Sunday."
The Power will also bring back gun duo Scott Judd and Jacan Brooks for the clash against the Bulldogs, with Bourke confirming there was still some work to be done to determine who would come out of the side.
"We'll see how some guys pull up from training and with the Sunday game we'll make some decisions then," he said.
Panmure, meanwhile, is likely to make two changes for the match, with coach Chris Bant confirming Jeremy Bidmade and Luke Gavin would return.
The Bulldogs mentor said he was after a bit more of a "nimble forward line" for the blockbuster and was "looking forward to responding" after a loss in the qualifying final against Nirranda.
Harry Turnham and Daniel Meade make way.
Nirranda will welcome back a classy play-maker for its second semi-final clash against Merrivale on Saturday, with star Dylan Philp to return from suspension.
The premiership Blue was suspended for a sling tackle against Kolora-Noorat in round 17 but will return to the side which defeated Panmure in last Saturday's qualifying final.
Philip, who has played 12 games and kicked 14 goals for the Blues this season, is a key player for the Nick Couch-coached side which will be hoping to advance to yet another grand final.
Hugh Giblin comes out of the Blues' side.
The Tigers will stick to a winning formula as the minor premiers kick off their finals campaign, with coach Josh Sobey confirming the team would go in unchanged from the round 18 thrashing against Russells Creek.
"At this stage we'll roll through unchanged but we'll just see how we go," he said.
"It's a new season now. We're pretty eager to get out there and compete. We're looking forward to it."
All teams are as supplied by clubs*
Panmure Seniors v Kolora-Noorat Seniors
Panmure Seniors
B: T.Wright, T.Gardiner, J.Norton
HB: J.Bidmade, M.Colbert, N.Keane
C: W.Fleming, B.Purcell, L.Kew
HF: H.Searle, Z.Reeves, S.Mahony
F: R.Rattley, B.Gedye, C.Bant
R: T.Murnane, L.McLeod, J.Moloney
Int: Z.Ledin, D.Bourke, D.Moloney, L.Gavin
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: N.Bourke, S.O'Connor, J.Brooks
HB: T.McKenzie, J.Evans, O.Curran
C: J.Moloney, J.Dillon, E.Lee
HF: D.Barbary, S.Kenna, N.Marshall
F: S.Judd, F.Beasley, L.Boyd
R: J.Wallace, S.Uwland, B.Moloney
Int: N.Castersen, D.Vick, L.Tebble
Merrivale Seniors v Nirranda Seniors
Merrivale Seniors
B: E.Barker, W.Lenehan, S.Barnes
HB: J.Fary, O.Doukas, J.Gleeson
C: C.Rix, J.Porter, H.Owen
HF: H.Gurry, J.Brooks, S.Gleeson
F: D.Weir, B.Bell, N.Krepp
R: T.Porter, A.Campbell, M.Sandow
Int: Z.Neave, O.Watson, J.Neave, D.Scoble
Nirranda Seniors
B: J.Payne, C.Wagstaff, L.Weel
HB: B.McCann, R.Nutting, B.Harkness
C: D.Willsher, J.Willsher, J.Stacey
HF: J.Couch, L.Irving, D.Lees
F: J.Lee, J.Primmer, M.Lloyd
R: J.Paulin, D.Craven, D.Philp
Int: J.Irving, J.Walsh, I.Stephens
"
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.