Reliable Merrivale midfielder Colby Rix distinctively remembers a conversation in the thick of pre-season which had a profound impact on the playing group and its expectations for season 2023.
It revolved around how the club - with a tinge of dissatisfaction about bowing out of the finals in 2022 - could go one step further and challenge for a premiership in the Warrnambool and District league.
Fast forward to the end of the 2023 home-and-away season with the Tigers going through undefeated ahead of their finals campaign kicking off on Saturday.
The rise of Josh Sobey's group has been impressive and perhaps a surprise to many outside the four walls of the football club.
But not to the hard-as-nails on-baller who has enjoyed another solid, consistent campaign for the premiership favourites.
"We sat down as a group in early November (2022), had an honest chat and we set a few goals and what we wanted to do," he said.
"We made finals last year but were disappointed to not go further.
"But we noticed within weeks of pre-season the increase of intensity and everyone sort of bought into that from the start.
"Everyone did extra sessions since then so you could tell we were going to be really good and the new ones definitely lifted the standards around the footy club. We knew pretty early something was going to happen I reckon."
He said becoming a senior premiership footballer in coming weeks, after missing out three years in a row for Old Collegians in losing grand finals, would be a dream come true.
"To sort of finish up with a senior premiership would be huge for me, especially after losing four grand finals and three in a row for Collegians," he said.
"Every year I've played I've only missed finals maybe once but to get that ultimate is obviously the goal and I've missed out a few times."
The Saputo worker added it would be special for all of the players and for all who've put in countless hours in running the club.
"It's not just about me, it's for everyone at the club," he said.
"Both grades are in on Saturday and they've (reserves) been massive for us to fill the void in if needed with injuries and unavailability throughout the year and I think having both teams in is a real key.
"I've been fortunate enough to win a few individual awards but you don't play a team game for individual awards and for the supporters and volunteers that do a lot behind the scenes it would make the players content winning a premiership for them."
Rix said the group was refreshed after a week off and "raring" to tackle Nirranda for a place in the grand final, with the second semi-final to be played at Mack Oval in Warrnambool on Saturday.
"The season starts zero-zero now. It's a big game, a clash of the titans and at the end of the day it's a massive opportunity," he said.
"Nirranda have been the premier side for a number of years we think so it all starts again now for us."
The experienced finals campaigner said when it came to finals football, the team which could control the game early would ultimately prevail.
"It's (finals football) mostly perceived pressure to be honest but normally the first team that settles and gets their game going comes out on top," he said.
"We're well placed for finals with the way we play and I reckon the more pressure there is the better we'll be."
