Buses running between Geelong and Warrnambool stations in September, November

Lillian Altman
Lillian Altman
Updated August 24 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 1:50pm
Buses are running between Geelong and Warrnambool stations in September and November.
Buses will replace trains on the Warrnambool line in September and November as upgrades are made to make way for VLocity trains to operate in the city.

