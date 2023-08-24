Buses will replace trains on the Warrnambool line in September and November as upgrades are made to make way for VLocity trains to operate in the city.
The replacements will run between Geelong and Warrnambool from Saturday, September 2 to Sunday, September 10 and between Wednesday, November 8 and Thursday, November 23.
Transport and Infrastructure minister Jacinta Allan said upgrades to train detection technology continued at level crossings between Warrnambool and Waurn Ponds.
Ms Allan said it was part of more than 50 public level crossings being upgraded as part of stage two of the line upgrades to allow modern VLocity trains to travel to Warrnambool for the first time.
The installation of boom gates, bells and flashing lights will be installed at 17 crossings on the line to improve safety and protect people at the public crossing during this stage.
Warrnambool station will also receive an upgrade for the VLocity trains to be housed overnight.
The Standard previously reported the VLocity trains were expected to run on the Warrnambool line in 2024.
Stage one saw the introduction of a fifth weekday return service between Warrnambool and Melbourne in December, 2022.
Signals were upgraded to allow more trains to run on the line, a new crossing loop was installed at Boorcan to make it easier for trains to pass each other and 12 level crossing were upgraded between Waurn Ponds and Warrnambool during this stage.
It comes after buses replaced trains between Warrnambool and Geelong on August 14 and 15.
