Corangamite Shire Council to carry forward $37 million of budget

By Jessica Greenan
August 25 2023 - 9:30am
Corangamite Shire has recorded a $2.9 million surplus for the 2022-2023 financial year.
Part of Corangamite Shire Council's $2.9 million surplus will be used to deliver its 2023-24 capital works program amid challenges in the construction industry.

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

