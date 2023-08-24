The Bonze spreader bars have been a hit for nearly every boat that is having a crack at these monster fish. Whether you're wanting to rig a lure on the back of them and troll the whole thing or just use it as a teaser close by to your spread, they have certainly increased the bite ratio as opposed to the anglers who haven't been using them. Just remember if you are using them with a lure attached there is a fair bit of difference in the pressure on the rod so I would suggest using it on a 24kg rod as a minimum.

