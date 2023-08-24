Firefighters have been called to Warrnambool's industrial estate after the cabin of an excavator went up in flames on Thursday.
A Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) spokeswoman said firefighters were called to Chatham Court shortly before noon on August 24.
"Crews arrived to the scene at 12.05pm to find the cabin of excavator fully involved in a fire," she said.
She said firefighters wore breathing apparatus to attack the flames.
She said the incident was ongoing and crews remained on the scene.
It is understood there were reports of the fire reigniting a number of times.
More to come.
