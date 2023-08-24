Koroit has welcomed back an experienced trio for a match which could define its Hampden league season.
The Saints need to defeat second-placed North Warrnambool Eagles at Bushfield in the final round - or rely on Terang Mortlake losing to Hamilton Kangaroos - to hold onto a spot in the top-three and earn a double chance come finals.
James Gow, Tom Couch and Taylor McKenry - all premiership players - return from injury for Tate Waterson, Curran O'Donnell and Kyle Moloney.
Koroit coach Chris McLaren said he was pleased to bring in "A-graders" for what will be key defender Tim Martin's 150th senior game.
"We were young and inexperienced last week and errors snowballed throughout the game," he said.
"(It's good to) get the experienced boys back in."
Creative forward Will Couch is also free to play after accepting a reprimand following an early guilty plea for a late spoil against the Bloods in the penultimate round.
The Eagles will go into a game unchanged for the second week in a row.
Coach Adam Dowie said it was pleasing to "have a bit of stability" nearing finals.
"Judah Greene is still in the seconds and he'd probably be the next to come in," he said.
"In the under 18s there's probably five or six guys who have played (seniors) at different times of the year."
Dowie said the club was resigned to being without key forward Nick Rodda for the remainder of the season as he battled injury while coach-in-waiting Nathan Vardy is doing straight line running following a knee injury and is a chance to return in the finals series.
Teenager Harry Keast (ankle) is out of a moon boot but won't be available for selection until the preliminary final stage, if the Eagles qualified.
Fourth-placed Terang Mortlake, still in the hunt for a top-three finish, has brought in Ben Reid for Darcy Hobbs.
Hamilton Kangaroos have made three changes for coach Hamish Waldron's last game.
"It will be a good little test with how good they are going," he said of the Bloods.
"We're going down to put up a decent fight."
Ruckman Jack Hickey, James Whyte and teenager Marcus Matuschka come in.
Cam Whyte - a ruckman serving a one-week suspension - Jack Jennings (soreness), Brad Thomas (soreness) and Angus Kissel (under 18s) go out of the Roos' side.
Camperdown, which is aiming to finish the season with 10 wins when it hosts Port Fairy, has welcomed back Shane Morgan (unavailable) for the omitted Eddie Lucas.
The Seagulls added Joe Forrest and Sam Lee at the selection table for defender Sandy Robinson (unavailable) and small forward Lochie Gunning (injured).
Portland made one change for what will be coach Jarrod Holt's last game at the helm.
Taylor Murrell comes in for the bottom-placed Tigers' clash against South Warrnambool at Hanlon Park with Karsen Edwards making way.
South Warrnambool has named two first-gamers - Ben Anderson and Sam Rhodes - for the clash with experienced duo Dan Nicholson and Harry Lee also returning along with emerging player Max Irving.
Sam Thompson, Nick Thompson, Ricky Henderson, Paddy Anderson and Jaidyn Hawkins will miss the final round as the Roosters prepare for a premiership tilt.
Warrnambool has brought in Lochie Worden, Matt Holt and Jack Dowd for its away match against finals-bound Cobden.
Teenage duo Reggie Mast and Sam Niklaus and first-year Blue Heath Morgan-Morris have been omitted.
The Bombers have lost Noah Mounsey, Daniel Watson, Matt Clarke and Jack Hickey (injured) with Rhyley McVilly, Tully Darcy, Luke Smith and Tarj Anderson coming in.
North Warrnambool Eagles
B: B.Mugavin, L.Kenna, R.Scoble
HB: B.Jenkinson, J.Johnstone, J.Lewis
C: C.Grundy, D.Bermingham, J.Grundy
HF: L.Wines, F.Jones, T.Batten
F: C.McKinnon, D.Parish, A.Noske
R: J.Bermingham, J.Bermingham, A.Wines
Int: T.Keast, J.O'Brien, F.Timms, M.Wines
Koroit
B: W.Petersen, F.Robb, T. McKenry
HB: T.Baulch, J.Block, D.Mooney
C: L.Hoy, J.Lloyd, M.Petersen
HF: M.Bradley, P.O'Sullivan, C.Nagorcka
F: J.Neave, D.McCutcheon, W.Couch
R: J.McCosh, T.Martin, J. Gow
Int: J.Mcinerney, N.Rentsch, J.Whitehead, T.Couch
Camperdown v Port Fairy - Leura Oval, Saturday 2pm
Camperdown
B: B.Richardson, A.McBean, A.Gordon
HB: C.Spence, B.Draffin, R.Arnold
C: J.Lafferty, H.Sumner, J.Dundon
HF: W.Cheeseman, L.Kavenagh, D.Absalom
F: S.Gordon, J.Place, H.Sinnott
R: C.Lucas, W.Rowbottom, T.Kent
Int: B.Stephens, E.Lucas, N.Jones, M.Sinnott
Port Fairy
B: M.Staude, A.McMeel, I.Martin
HB: M.Sully, C.Harwood, G.Swarbrick
C: S.Lucardie, K.Mercovich, M.Ryan
HF: Z.McKenna, D.Gunning, O.Pollock
F: J.Forrest, J.Rowan, K.Smith
R: L.Gunning, W.Goudie, T.Macilwain
Int: L.King, O.Myers, J.Bartlett, J.van der Aa
Cobden v Warrnambool - Cobden Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2pm
Cobden
B: Z.Green, S.Thow, M.Reed
HB: C.Koroneos, J.Fowler, L.Smith
C: B.Mahoney, H.Herschell, L.Darcy
HF: J.Williamson, A.Rosolin, T.Spokes
F: H.Robertson, P.Pekin, M.Koroneos
R: P.Smith, B.Berry, J.Hammond
Int: L.Davis, T.Anderson, T.Darcy
Emg: J.Hickey, S.Darcy
Warrnambool
B: N.Hooker, M.Sell, S.Cowling
HB: F.Radley, O.Opperman, R.Warfe
C: L.Worden, M.Bidmade, W.Lord
HF: S.Lampton, L.Bidmade, J.Turland
F: C.Moncrieff, L.Cody, J.Chittick
R: J.Turland, J.Bell, D.Weymouth
Int: M.Holt, J.Dowd, A.Sztynda, R.Jansen van beek
Terang Mortlake v Hamilton Kangaroos - Terang Recreation Reserve, Saturday, 2pm
Terang Mortlake
B: G.Bourke, H.Porter, A.Moloney
HB: S.Crawley, S.Mclean, J.Arundell
C: I.Kenna, L.Wareham, R.Buck
HF: K.Johnstone, M.Baxter, D.Jones
F: B.Reid, J.Hay, W.Kain
R: X.Vickers, R.Hutchins, M.Arundell
Int: W.Rosas, L.McConnell, R.Tanner, S.Carlin
Portland v South Warrnambool - Hanlon Park, Saturday, 2pm
Portland
B: K.Edwards, H.Kerr, J.Wilson
HB: P.Procter, D.Bell, T.Murrell
C: D.Falcone, D.Denboer, K.Richardson
HF: S.Hampshire, M.Curtis, J.Dunlop
F: T.Sharp, W.Hunter, M.England
R: B.Malcolm, T.Jennings, J.Edwards
Int: K.Johnson, B.Schwarz, L.Goldby, L.leonard
South Warrnambool
B: L.Mullen, I.Thomas, X.Farley
HB: J.Henderson, J.Mugavin, H.Lee
C: M.McCluggage, B.Beks, J.Saunders
HF: W.White, J.Dye, O.Bridgewater
F: S.Beks, J.Folkes, B.Anderson
R: C.Gallichan, R.Thomas, L.Youl
Int: M.Irving, D.Nicholson, S.Kelly, S.Rhodes
