North Warrnambool Eagles teen Luke Kenna is hoping to take a new-found confidence as a regular senior footballer into his club's 2023 finals campaign.
The 19-year-old, who made his senior Hampden league debut in round one, is among an Adam Dowie-coached Eagles team likely to have a double chance come finals time.
"Obviously it's been a step up (for me) this year," Kenna said of playing senior football. "But finals is a step up again.
"I look forward to the challenge that's ahead and no doubt all the boys have been preparing for it.
"It's been the goal all year - get to finals, top three and then try and go as deep into September (as we can)."
Kenna has embraced the opportunity of playing regular senior football during his gap year, and is soaking up knowledge passed on from his coaches and teammates.
"Adam's been really good to me, given me an opportunity," he said. "I've been loving it.
"I wasn't quite sure where I sat at the start of the season... I had the opportunity to debut in the first round which was great, we had a good win against Hamilton.
"Since then Adam's been happy enough with how I've been playing, I've got a game every week."
While regular senior appearances have benefited Kenna, so has locking down a role in the Eagles' back line - a job he held at under 18.5 level last year.
"At the start (of 2023), they weren't quite sure where they wanted to play me," he said. "They were playing me on the wing and sometimes pushing me forward but due to some other things, a spot opened up in the back line.
"A bit of continuity and playing every game, I gained a bit more confidence.
"We've got a couple of experienced blokes down there who are great to learn off."
Kenna said the likes of Bailey Jenkinson and Jarryd Lewis, who moved into the back line in the second-half of the year, were players he had learnt from while a friendship with fellow teenage Harry Keast helped push him to get better.
"Me and Harry have been life-long mates," Kenna said. "We live not far from each other and we push each other and try and get down to the oval as much as we can.
"He's in his third year of seniors and he's been great - as much as he's two years younger than me, he's been a great role model to look up to.
"He's unfortunately injured at the moment but hopefully we can get him back for finals."
Kenna, who will move to Melbourne for university next year, said the season had been "a bit of roller-coaster" for the Eagles as they adapted to player departures and injuries.
"All-in-all, it's been a good learning curve with a few players changing positions," he said. "We're starting to find a bit of continuity with it all.
"We're starting to feel like we're hitting some good form at the moment.
"We've won the last couple so this week is going to be a good game going into finals."
Kenna understands the rivalry between the Eagles and their round 18 opponent Koroit, which has faced off in the past two grand finals.
"No doubt Koroit and North have had a lot of history over the years," he said. "It's always a big game against them especially this time of year.
"The intensity is always up and everyone's up and about too. They're good games to play in."
The final home-and-away match has a direct impact on where each club finishes in the top five.
If the Eagles win they will finish second and a loss would see Koroit displace them from the second rung on the ladder. The Eagles would most likely finish third even if fourth-placed Terang Mortlake defeated Hamilton Kangaroos because the Bloods need to make up 12 percentage points. Should Koroit lose, and Terang win, the Bloods would secure third.
