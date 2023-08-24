Being advised to switch to electric appliances would be a "smack in the face" to Terang residents, according to a former Corangamite Shire councillor.
Chris O'Connor said Terang residents were strongly encouraged to switch to gas appliances nine years ago when natural gas was first made available in the town.
He was one of the councillors who pushed for gas to be available to residents.
"We advocated for gas for years because it was the cheapest and most efficient way of receiving your energy," Cr O'Connor said.
A letter sent to a resident who raised concerns about the rising prices suggested making a switch to electric appliances.
"I'm sure there were a number of people who made those capital investments and for them to be told to make a further capital investment back to electricity would be a real smack in the face."
Cr O'Connor said he was disappointed electricity was becoming the favoured energy over gas.
"Currently the majority of our electricity is still supplied by black coal so it doesn't make sense to be forced back to using it."
Cr O'Connor said it was heartbreaking to think some people would struggle to pay their bills when the prices increase.
"It's terrible that some people are probably having to make some choices around gas, rent or food.
"It's a real shame if people are forced to put a blanket around themselves because they can't afford to turn the gas on - it's a terrible scenario."
Cr O'Connor said the Corangamite Shire Council also lobbied for gas to attract new businesses to the town.
When the announcement was made that Terang would receive natural gas, the Member for Polwarth at the time - Terry Mulder - said it would reduce the cost of energy for locals.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said in parliament last week she was shocked to learn residents were facing an up to 80 per cent increase in their gas bills.
