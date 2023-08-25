South Warrnambool is looking to cap off two perfect seasons in Sunday's Hampden league junior netball grand finals at Reid Oval.
The Roosters will be represented in both netball deciders with their 15 and under reserves, coached by Josie Ellerton, taking on Warrnambool for the premiership, while the 13 and under reserves, coached by Haley Kelson, face off against Koroit.
Both Roosters teams are unbeaten this year.
Young Roosters goalie Hollie Whelan said she was excited and motivated ahead of the 15 and under reserves grand final against the Blues.
Hollie, 13, is accustomed to the pressure of a grand final but is hoping to taste the ultimate success after falling short in a 13 and under grand final last year.
"Happy to be back (in a grand final)," she said. "Hopefully we win."
The goal attack said the team had been practising hard this week to make sure they could implement everything they had learnt this year.
The Warrnambool College student said playing with friends was a highlight of the season.
Meanwhile, Lottie Wilkinson will make her first grand final appearance on Sunday, lining up for the Roosters' 13 and under reserves.
The 11-year-old believed her side had a good shot at winning the flag.
"It's going to be a good game," she said. "(Koroit) are nice and tough - it's better to play against the tough teams."
The midcourter, who started at the Roosters through their development netball squads, said the 2023 season had been "lots of fun" under coach Kelson.
"We've learnt lots," she said. "We're all friends and it's always lots of fun - it's just a big friend group."
The St Joey's student said Kelson had encouraged strong teamwork this year.
Ellerton said both teams were "up-and-about" at Friendly Societies' Park ahead of Sunday's grand finals.
"It's exciting for the girls who have worked hard all season," she said. "It's been a really good vibe amongst the group."
Ellerton said her 15 and under reserves squad would need to be at its best to beat a "tough" Warrnambool side with both teams facing off three times already this season, including the second semi-final earlier this month.
"We need to lift from what we did in that second semi but the girls know that, they know what to do," she said. "We believe if we do all the right things, it (result) will look after itself."
