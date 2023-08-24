The Standard
Tom Dabernig-trained Flying Mascot sells for $600,000

By Tim Auld
Updated August 24 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:05pm
Tom Dabernig pictured with Flying Mascot after winning the Group Three Mannerism Stakes at Caulfield in 2022. Picture by Racing Photos
TOP Warrnambool mare Flying Mascot has sold on the Inglis Digital August (late) sale for $600,000.

