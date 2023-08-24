TOP Warrnambool mare Flying Mascot has sold on the Inglis Digital August (late) sale for $600,000.
The Tom Dabernig-trained Flying Mascot, which was offered for sale by her owners Flying Start Syndications, was purchased by Arrowfield Stud and will be mated with champion sire Snitzel.
Dabernig said Flying Mascot had been a great horse for her connections.
"The sale price of $600,000 is a wonderful result for her owners," the Warrnambool-based trainer told The Standard.
"Flying Start Syndications have been great to deal with during Flying Mascot's career.
"They paid $25,000 for her as a yearling and she won more than $550,000 in stake-money from her races and now she's sold for $600,000."
Dabernig said Flying Mascot's owner had had a great ride with the mare.
"She won four races for our stable and three of those were in Group Three races plus she ran placings in some other black-type races," he said.
"Undoubtedly, those black type wins helped her sale price.
"Flying Mascot was a good honest mare who put a 100 per cent into her races.
"She had a couple of small issues in her last campaign which will not impact her breeding and her owners decided to put her on the market.
"It was an great opportunity for Flying Start Syndications for sell her just before the spring.
"We'll all be watching Flying Mascot's progeny once they start their racing careers with great interest."
Flying Mascot won six races from her 19 starts.
