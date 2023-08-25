The Standardsport
Home/Sport/HFNL

St Kilda's Renee Saulitis eyeing a return to AFLW field ahead of 2023 season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated August 25 2023 - 5:52pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Kilda's Renee Saulitis, pictured playing an AFL Women's game in 2022, is working to make a successful return from injury during the 2023 season. Picture by Getty Images
St Kilda's Renee Saulitis, pictured playing an AFL Women's game in 2022, is working to make a successful return from injury during the 2023 season. Picture by Getty Images

Saulitis

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.