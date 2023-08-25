Saulitis
St Kilda's Renee Saulitis is hoping to make a successful return from a long-term knee injury early in the upcoming AFLW season.
The South Warrnambool export, who ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in an AFLW practice match in August 2022, is now two-and-a-half weeks back into full training but will need to pass the month-mark before she can bank any match time.
"I'm hoping to be right by round three if everything lines up," she said. "I'm just building my confidence (up).
"I'm not hesitating too much which is good, just building my confidence in the aerial space and (will) keep going from there.
"Training on the side is a lot different to drills so you've sort of got to build your skills back up and dust off the rust.
"You just trust the process that it will come."
Saulitis, who turned 21 this month, played nine games in her first two AFLW seasons and had been preparing for a positional change to defence before she was struck down by her first major injury.
She said the typical 12-month recovery period for an ACL had its "ups-and-downs".
"I had some issues with my shins which we've sort of got sorted now," she said. "That held me back a bit with the running and agility... even just recently had some issues with my quad tendons being a bit irritated.
"But I've been so lucky and grateful to be at the football club... just all their support and the medical staff and my rehab coach have been there from day dot."
Saulitis, who studies exercise and sports science at Deakin University and works as a performance coach, utilised her recovery period to further her own knowledge of her injury and inform others through the use of social media.
"I've been uploading my journey and trying to provide some insight or motivate others as well that might be going through a long-term injury," she said of her coaching Instagram account. "I've learnt a lot about ACL recovery and how to build someone back up.
"I find myself asking my rehab coach why we're doing this, what about this... being able to challenge them and understand."
The Nick Dal Santo-coached Saints, who finished last season 13th with a 3-7 record, is hoping to rise up the ladder in 2023.
An active trade period saw the Saints bring in several experienced players, including the likes of former Collingwood captain Steph Chiocci, Brisbane forward Jesse Wardlaw and Gold Coast's Serene Watson.
"It's definitely been good," Saulitis said of her new teammates. "They're all characters on-and-off the field and they add to our team, that's for sure.
"They're just wanting to keep building on the success we're trying to achieve as well.
"Hopefully we can take it up to the best teams in the comp and make finals for the first time."
The AFLW will be hoping to capitalise on the recent success of the FIFA Women's World Cup, held in Australia and New Zealand, which enjoyed record viewership and attendance.
"It's definitely heading in that direction," Saulitis said of the rise of women's sport. "I think the Matildas have done an outstanding job at trying to gather the nation together and support women's sport and make it just sport, instead of women's sport."
The 2023 AFLW season starts Friday, September 1, with St Kilda opening its campaign in Tasmania on September 3 against North Melbourne.
