A couple paid to relocate from Melbourne to Warrnambool to help address the region's severe teacher shortages say their daughter is "being forced out" of her kindergarten.
Nick and Emma Richardson's daughter Isla, 3, attends three-year-old kindergarten at Warrnambool's Matron Swinton Early Learning Centre and the family applied for four-year-old kindergarten at the same centre next year.
They were shocked and angry to find out this week, when Warrnambool City Council released their 2024 kindergarten first-round allocation process, their request had been denied.
Instead, Isla has been placed in a newly-opened kindergarten session at Warrnambool East Kindergarten, created due to a spike in kindergarten enrolment registration demand in 2024.
Mr Richardson said they'd been accepted into a new kinder group they didn't apply for and "didn't exist" when they registered.
"They've ripped my daughter out of three-year-old kinder," Mr Richardson said.
"She will have done a whole year of three-year-old kinder and they've put her in that new kinder and then told me 'bad luck'."
Both parents work in Warrnambool but bought their first home in Koroit last year where their money would go further, purchasing a "modest three-bedroom house" they could afford.
"I think we have made a massive mistake as we feel as if we're shut out of the council services despite both teaching in town," he said.
"We feel the priority of access disadvantages anyone who works in Warrnambool but doesn't live close to a centre."
Mrs Richardson is a teacher at Warrnambool College, employed by the Department of Education in a targeted financial incentive position where she will be paid an extra $50,000 over five years to help address the region's teacher shortages. Mr Richardson is a classroom teacher at Warrnambool East Primary School.
"It just doesn't make sense," he said.
Mr Richardson said due to their allocated kindergarten's operating days being unsuitable either he or his wife would have to quit work in order to care for their children.
He said their predicament made "surviving the cost of living and RBA interest rate rises functionally impossible".
"Stopping work would mean probably losing our house by the end of the year," he said.
Isla and brother Angus, 2, both currently attend Matron Swinton which also provides childcare which the family needs in order to get to work in time to teach their own classes.
He said Koroit kindergarten wasn't an option as it didn't open early enough and since putting their name down at Koroit Honeypot Child Care Centre in November 2021 they'd been told they were about 170th on the waiting list.
Mr Richardson said Isla had attended three child care centres in as many years due to their move and they'd had challenges getting daycare.
"I've been on every single kinder and daycare list from Hamilton to Allansford since November 2021 and I haven't heard back from any of them," he said.
He said the kindergarten process was "inequitable" and he'd written to the couple's employer the Department of Education, Warrnambool City Council and contacted South West Coast MP Roma Britnell.
"I think it's against human rights," Mr Richardson said."It's against the Early Years Framework. You wouldn't do it to a prep kid, take him out and put him in a new school. Why on earth would you do it to a three year old?
"I just want my kids to receive the care they currently have with some continuity of learning logic applied. All of their community and sense of belonging is in Warrnambool."
Mr Richardson said they loved living in the south-west.
"We haven't looked back," he said. "The community and being here is amazing but we're being forced out."
Ms Britnell said more flexibility was needed to enable parents to be close to their children's school, kindergarten or daycare.
"If you work half-an-hour or 45 minutes away, being near your child is a necessity," Ms Britnell said.
"Choice is important and families need to have functionality. We're very different to where we were 40 years ago. Most families have both parents working and we need to accommodate that.
"What works for a family isn't necessarily what works for the government or a system.
"We need flexibility, we need nurses and teachers, like this couple are, to be able to have their kids cared for so they can contribute back into the workforce.
"It makes complete sense. For me the system is broken but it's not going to work if we don't fix it and take into consideration flexibility and being nimble for families."
Warrnambool City Council community development director Ingrid Bishop said staff continued to allocate first-round kindergarten offers and would move into second-round offers in September.
"Children who do not get their first preference will still receive a place at a council kinder," Ms Bishop said.
"Families in situations where they do not receive an offer within their top five preferences are given the opportunity to accept their offer and be placed on a transfer list for their preferred kinder group."
She said kindergarten and childcare priority-of-access were different and kindergarten access, governed by the Victorian government, didn't factor in a family's working arrangements.
"Every year we have families who receive one or zero kindergarten priority-of-access points. It will always depend on the demand for places and this year we have had over 60 additional registrations for kindergarten.
"We're asking for families to give the process time as we are still rolling out first-round offers.
"We know from experience the vast majority of families who have gone on a transfer list in the past have achieved an outcome they are satisfied with.
She said children who previously attended a site received one priority point.
"However, when demand for places is high and there are children with a higher number of points, this can impact a family's preferences.
"Kindergartens have limitations based on the size of the facility and the availability of staff. Council, along with the rest of the education sector, is affected by workforce shortages."
Ms Bishop said there was an appeal process available once second-round offers were finalised but "couldn't guarantee that all decisions are overturned on appeal".
"In considering appeals council must be consistent in its assessments and of course the availability of places is a major factor."
She said families within its early learning services would soon receive an email about their 2024 childcare needs which was a separate process to kindergarten allocation.
"Kindergarten places within a childcare setting are limited because we are still trying to provide childcare services for families."
