The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool teachers may have to quit work due to 'inequitable' kindergarten process

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated August 25 2023 - 9:31am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick and Emma Richardson are shocked and angry they were unsuccessful in getting a first-round kindergarten offer for Isla, 3, at Matron Swinton Early Learning Centre next year where both she and Angus, 2, currently attend. Picture by Anthony Brady
Nick and Emma Richardson are shocked and angry they were unsuccessful in getting a first-round kindergarten offer for Isla, 3, at Matron Swinton Early Learning Centre next year where both she and Angus, 2, currently attend. Picture by Anthony Brady

A couple paid to relocate from Melbourne to Warrnambool to help address the region's severe teacher shortages say their daughter is "being forced out" of her kindergarten.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.