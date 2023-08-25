Clearly the Clean Energy Council does not value our wonderful flora and fauna. Their "green" future is for a sterile landscape completely covered with wind turbines and associated transmission lines. No biodiversity. No effective buffers means no brolgas, no bats, no flying foxes, no wedge tail eagles, peregrines or other raptors, no owls, no dunnarts or volcanic plains grasslands.
Society has to come up with a better solution for our planet than these inefficient metal monsters that are lucky if they produce 15 per cent of their capacity. We cannot destroy our planet in a misguided attempt to "save it". Wind projects must be appropriately sited to realistically protect our precious biodiversity.
Susan Dennis, Kolora
Not sure if any wind farm consortium has ever been game enough to build a wind farm in the Great Southern Ocean before, but it looks like a few are gunna try, probably to pick up the lucrative taxpayer-funded REC's money.
The problem is, if the turbines can't stand the pounding, we'll be left with nothing but space junk in our ocean just a few visible kilometres off-shore. Have a go... Have your say. You have until August 31 to tell the Federal Government what you think. It's a number's game - make sure you count as a number.
Log In to: https:consult.dcceew.gov.au/oei-southern-ocean - and have your say.
For your information, a list of the endangered species, including the critically endangered southern right whale and blue whale, that rely on our shores and bays for survival and breeding can be found on pages 94-95 of the Belfast Coastal Reserve Management Plan. Do it - send in a comment or story. Your opinion will count. It is important that we all have a say.
Viva-Lynn Lenehan, Killarney
It has been claimed that the Uluru Statement is 26 pages, and we should be fearful of its contents. It has also claimed that the PM is lying to you on the Voice and that freedom of information was needed to uncover the "full Uluru Statement". This is at best mischievous and at worst deliberately deceptive.
The actual statement is one page in length and ends graciously and naturally with "We invite you to walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future." Accompanying the statement in full public view at ulurustatement.org/our-story/ are the extra pages in the form of seven chapters - law, invasion, resistance, mourning, activism, land rights and Makarrata - entitled Our Story. No freedom of information request is needed. It provides a useful context from a First peoples perspective.
We've been deceived before about a "carbon tax" and we lost a decade of climate action. Let's not be deceived again. We'll break the hearts of many and lose international respect.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
I urge those who have already decided to vote No in the coming referendum, as I am intending to do, to stick to their guns and follow through on their decision.
I am all for giving the recognition to our Indigenous people in the constitution and believe it was a terrible injustice for them to be omitted in 1901 when the constitution was drafted. But I certainly do not want any changes made that will give any one Australian additional rights because of the colour of their skin.
This, I call racism. I believe in one person, one vote. I consider myself Indigenous as I was born here in Australia after six generations of settlers and immigrants. My grandmother lost two of her three brothers in the Great War. My father and his brother fought in WWII.
All citizens of our country deserve the right to have one vote each, including our most recent immigrants who come here in search of equal rights and freedoms. But one person, one vote must apply. Stick to your guns and vote No.
Marilyn Rantall, Cobden
There are many compelling reasons why nuclear power is not a viable option for Australia. Aside from the fact that it is banned across the country, the CSIRO confirm that nuclear is by far the most expensive energy option and would take years to develop.
Nuclear also requires considerable amounts of water for cooling, comes with safety risks and adds the challenge of managing nuclear waste. By the time we managed to get nuclear reactors up and running in our dry, sunny and windy country we would already be powering Australia several times over with renewable energy.
Our current clean energy plan is both safe and will provide longer-term cost savings. Why go fission for a risky, expensive alternative?
Amy Hiller, Kew
