The Standard
Home/Comment/Your Say

Letters: Wind farms and the Voice referendum dominate

August 25 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fauna needs to be protected from wind farms, writes Susan Dennis. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Fauna needs to be protected from wind farms, writes Susan Dennis. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Better solution to 'metal monsters' needed

Clearly the Clean Energy Council does not value our wonderful flora and fauna. Their "green" future is for a sterile landscape completely covered with wind turbines and associated transmission lines. No biodiversity. No effective buffers means no brolgas, no bats, no flying foxes, no wedge tail eagles, peregrines or other raptors, no owls, no dunnarts or volcanic plains grasslands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.