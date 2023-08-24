Terang Mortlake's Annabelle Glossop will line up for her second Greater Western Victoria Rebels game in a Friday clash under lights at Mars Stadium.
Glossop, who made her Coates Talent League debut in round nine, has enjoyed a strong month of form in the Western Victoria Female Football League as the Bloods stormed to an under 18 grand final appearance.
She will feature in the Rebels' double-header against Western Jets, with the girls match followed by the boys fixture.
The Rebels' girls program is coming off a four-week league-wide bye, with several south-west players earning recalls.
South Warrnambool's Grace Schrama, whose team won the WVFFL under 18 grand final, plays her fourth Rebels game, Portland's Jenna Bristow returns to the line up for her third game of the year and first since round four, while Warrnambool's Alysha Ralston makes her way back into the side after a two-round hiatus.
Meanwhile, Penshurst's Jessica Rentsch, fresh off the under 18 AFL Championships with Vic Country duties, retains her spot as does former Rooster Olivia Wolter.
Talent lead Brooke Brown said the Rebels' girls players had kept their skills sharp over the break.
"Although we haven't been playing Coates Talent League games, our girls certainly have been busy either at local football level including finals or at state representative level," she said.
Meanwhile, South Warrnambool pair George Stevens and Luamon Lual, Koroit's Connor Byrne and Cobden ruck Flynn Penry have all been named for the Rebels' final home-and-away clash against the Jets.
The Rebels boys' squad, who enjoyed a 48-point victory against Bendigo Pioneers last round, have been focused on recovery due to a five-day turnaround.
"The Jets are coming off a bye and a couple of weeks off, so they will be ready to go," Brown said. "We would really like to ensure we are performing well."
The Coates Talent League's boys' finals wildcard round begins next weekend, while the girls finals series commence the weekend of September 9 and 10.
