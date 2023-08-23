The Standard
Speed limit lowered to 80kmh on Southern Cross Road

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated August 24 2023 - 10:05am, first published 9:39am
Southern Cross Road has now been reduced from 100kmh to 80kmh.
Southern Cross Road has now been reduced from 100kmh to 80kmh.

The speed limit along Southern Cross Road has been reduced months after a fatal road accident.

