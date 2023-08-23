The speed limit along Southern Cross Road has been reduced months after a fatal road accident.
A two-kilometre section of the road has been lowered from 100kmh to 80kmh, and motorists have been urged to be aware of the new limit and slow down.
In February this year, a 57-year-old male cyclist died after a collision between his bike and a car at the four-way intersection of Southern Cross and Tower Hill roads.
Investigations were carried out on the section of the road and it recommended an assessment of a lower speed limit - something that was supported by both Moyne Shire Council and Victoria Police.
In the past five years, there have also been four crashes at the nearby intersection of Southern Cross Road and the Princes Highway.
Department of Transport and Planning acting regional director for the Barwon south-west region Debbie Seymour said that the speed limit along Southern Cross Road had been reduced to improve safety for all road users.
"We remind everyone to make safe choices on our roads and urge drivers to pay attention and follow the road rules," Ms Seymour said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
