An $80,000 project will help boost Warrnambool's threatened platypus population with plans to build habitats to increase their food sources.
The project, on Warrnambool's Merri River, will see logs and rocks installed in the waterway to promote invertebrates such as yabbies and waterbugs, which are important food for platypus.
Glenelg Hopkins CMA chief executive officer Adam Bester said the $80,000 project would begin in coming months and the installation work was due for completion by June 2024.
"We know the Merri River is home to platypus and this project will encourage them to build their population even more by establishing areas for their food source to be more readily available," Mr Bester said.
The waterways around Warrnambool have been a focus of work for the CMA, Warrnambool City Council and key community groups including Mad for the Merri, with the CMA currently undertaking the Rivers of Warrnambool Flagship project on the Merri and Hopkins rivers and their tributaries.
"This platypus habitat project is a bonus addition to the Rivers of Warrnambool project work now underway and complements our Bromfield Street weir removal project, both of which have a clear focus to support the platypus population of Warrnambool," he said.
Mr Bester said the project would help to highlight the importance of platypus in Victoria and the need for appropriate management of our urban rivers. It is funded through the Victorian government's investment in restoration works at key platypus habitat sites.
He said the new project builds on the Glenleg Hopkins CMA's successful platypus projects including Platycam, the world's only livestream of platypus in their natural habitat, on Hamilton's Grange Burn waterway, which was launched in 2023.
Mr Bester said the Warrnambool platypus project would involve the community and likely involve some platypus interpretation signage and a community event later in the year.
"We encourage the local community to stay in touch with the CMA and look out for project updates and opportunities via our social media channels and website," he said.
