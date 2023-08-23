Industry expert refutes claim sheep being shot as worthless

Industry sources are denying sheep are being shot in yards because they are worthless.
An experienced south-west industry source said buyers were no longer accepting injured animals, which were being humanely put down at saleyards.
"The reports that sheep are worthless and being shot at the yards are completely inaccurate - that's straight out wrong," he said.
"There's a very small percentage of sheep being unloaded and handled in the yards which are injured and buyers are no longer accepting that stock, even at a reduced price - that's the difference.
"That injured stock is being humanely disposed of in the yards. They are not being shot because they can't be sold."
The source said in the past agents may have taken injured stock for $5 or greatly reduced prices.
"Good stock is going through at cheap prices so buyers don't need to take stock that's injured," he said.
"The other thing is that putting injured stock on a truck increases the risk of that animal going down and bringing other animals down during transport, which causes other issues for drivers."
The industry expert said sheep prices were "depleted".
He said lambs that had been selling for over $300 were now generally only about $120.
"Sheep are very, very depleted. They were selling for more than $100 and they were down to about $40 to $50 on Wednesday," he said.
"There's also a greatly reduced international market. Warehouses have a build up of expensive meat in cool stores, both here and overseas.
"The world economy is going backwards. People can't afford to buy expensive meat and are purchasing cheaper protein alternatives.
"Buyers are having to buy cheap to sell cheap, that's why there is such a depleted market.
"There's no money."
The source said buyers still had to process stock at contracted higher prices which was bought a month to six weeks ago.
"Producers and processors alike are facing losses as production prices do not go down," he said.
"There will be a lag before the prices come down in supermarkets or butchers."
