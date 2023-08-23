Shopper walking out with $350 in groceries charged with theft

A Warrnambool man is back in the police station cells after being charged with stealing $350 worth of groceries.
A police spokeswoman said officers were called by staff to the central Woolworths supermarket after a 30-year-old man and a woman he was with walked out with the trolley load of groceries about 5pm Wednesday.
Staff had obtained a vehicle registration at the Raglan Parade supermarket car park, which was passed on to police officers, who went to the man's address and arrested him.
The man was interviewed, charged with theft and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
He was already on bail after being charged with the theft of a hoodie from Taylors Surfodesy.
The man said there was a misunderstanding and he thought the woman would pay for the groceries, despite there being no attempt to pay for the trolley load of goods.
The theft comes after supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles reported billion-dollar plus profits in the past week, but theft from the retailers was reported to be 20 per cent up, due to the rising cost of living.
Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan said he had recently heard from a number of south-west business owners who were concerned about a rise in shoplifting.
"There has been an enormous rise in shoplifting in small communities and business owners are finding it very difficult," Mr Riordan said.
"The rise in thefts is adding to their costs and making it extremely difficult."
