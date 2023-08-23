The Standard
Theft of trolley load of groceries reported at central Warrnambool Woolsworths

By Andrew Thomson
Updated August 24 2023 - 10:30am, first published 7:38am
Shopper walking out with $350 in groceries charged with theft
A Warrnambool man is back in the police station cells after being charged with stealing $350 worth of groceries.

