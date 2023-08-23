Portland's economy could swell by more than $1 million in summer with five cruise ships sailing into the port.
The ships will arrive in the coastal city on January 18, February 9 and 12, March 1 and December 22.
Glenelg Shire Council mayor Scott Martin said previous cruise ship seasons injected more than $1 million into the local economy, particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors.
"We predict these visits will once again provide a significant economic boost for local traders," Cr Martin said.
He said Portland had established itself as a destination for cruises since 2015.
"We are thrilled to see a strong return of both international and domestic visits," Cr Martin said.
"In 2024 we will welcome five cruise ships and another four in 2025, highlighting an incredibly busy calendar in just the short-term alone."
Another cruise is locked in for 2026.
Cr Martin said Portland was a growing destination for domestic and international cruise ships because of the deep water port, on-shore ratings and proximity to iconic destinations and unique offerings.
"For example, visitors can enjoy an itinerary which boasts the historic, cultural and natural offerings of Portland and surrounds," he said.
"Then a few days later experience a totally different landscape at somewhere like Kangaroo Island (off the coast of South Australia).
"It's this world-class variety in a short space of time that is attractive for cruise ship operators and guests."
Cr Martin said the arrival of cruises signalled an influx of not just international visitors but south-west people hoping to catch a glimpse of the ships at the dock.
He said Portland was the gateway to SA's Coonawarra wine region, Grampians National Park and a "huge selling point" - the UNESCO world-heritage-listed Budj Bim National Park.
Port of Portland harbour master and marine manager Andrew Hays said the cruises, docking in the city for a day, would have a mix of international and domestic passengers.
He said while Portland had a record-breaking six cruise ships in 2017, the upcoming "influx" was "quite significant after the past couple of years" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We had two planned last year and only one arrived and it was similar the year before," Mr Hays said.
He said Portland was a destination for the shorter cruises that run for about four to six days.
"It's a good opportunity for people who want to see the Great Ocean Road," Mr Hays said.
"It's good to see them returning after the downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic and it's good to see some extra tourism for the region."
The Moyne Shire, including Port Fairy, is also a destination for cruise ships.
