More than 15,000 native trees and shrubs have been planted in a mammoth community effort to provide threatened species, including platypuses and fish, with habitat for years to come.
The mass winter planting is part of a Warrnambool-wide waterway health improvement initiative, with the final shrubs going in on Wednesday, August 23.
The Glenelg Hopkins CMA plantings have been conducted on public and private land along the banks of the Hopkins and Merri rivers and Brucknell Creek as part of the Rivers of Warrnambool Flagship Waterways Project.
Glenelg Hopkins senior waterways officer Chris Wilson said 15,000 plants had gone in across 15 sites around the Warrnambool waterways.
Community members including landholders, local groups, students and staff from Emmanuel and King's colleges have helped with the project.
Mr Wilson said native plants were necessary along waterways to replace invasive and non-native species, to stabilise the banks and provide shelter and habitat for native animals, in and out of the water.
"This waterway project is a real long-term investment in the waterway health of the rivers of Warrnambool," Mr Wilson said.
"Having the school students involved in the planting of these areas is a really great way for them to gain an understanding of the importance of our waterways and the role native plants play in waterway health and the way they benefit our native species.
"These students are the people who are going to be enjoying these plants once they establish in years to come and it's fantastic to have them involved," he said.
King's College teacher and school chaplain Marko Wakim said the students loved getting their hands dirty and knowing their actions helped make a difference.
He said the year nine students participated in the Merri River planting as part of the college's community services class and it was followed by a spot of fishing nearby to demonstrate the various recreation options rivers provided.
It is one of the year level's many volunteering roles with its 19 students often helping out at the Salvation Army op shop and at regular rubbish clean-ups in the city.
Mr Wakim said the subject highlighted the importance of volunteering in the community and how the teens' skills could benefit society.
"Hopefully it's something they remember with fondness that they can take with them into adulthood and maybe they'll be the ones to encourage and inspire other young people to volunteer later on," Mr Wakim said.
The planting activities are a part of an overall $1.02 million Victorian government investment in the Rivers of Warrnambool Flagship Project to protect, improve and restore the health of the waterways surrounding Warrnambool.
