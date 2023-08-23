THE boss of VicHealth has warned history could repeat itself, raising concerns about south-west teenagers vaping.
Dr Sandro Demaio, who met with community leaders in Glenelg, Moyne and Warrnambool councils during a visit to the region, said there were concerns about vaping products and their effects on young people.
"We spoke to young people in Heywood and heard first-hand that these products are available and there is concerns from parents, teachers and young people about the addictive and toxic nature of these products," he said.
Dr Demaio said there was new federal legislation coming that would help protect communities and the vaping industry had targeted young people in their marketing and the types of products available.
"Young people are not meant to be able to access them," he said.
"The industry has really gone after young people purposely over the last few years, using social media as a tool to promote the products but also flavours and colours to make them alluring as possible for young kids.
"That is a concern shared across a lot of the conversations we had and I think there's a sense of relief that the government is starting to move and that agencies like us are taking action too.
"So many leaders in government and the health sector remember the hard work that it took to undo the smoking epidemic and the huge toll that had on communities, particularly in regional communities including in the south-west over the last 50 years.
"We're at risk of history repeating itself and I think that's why there is such a high level of concern among leaders and why there is a strong appetite for greater action."
Dr Demaio said he visited community partners and organisations in Portland, Port Fairy and Warrnambool to find out how VicHealth could better support those communities.
"It was great to see local councils doing a lot of work in the health space through their health and well-being plans," he said.
"We know there's a big focus in the area of improving access to fresh healthy food and looking at making sure women and girls can get active and enjoy being part of local sporting clubs."
