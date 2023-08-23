Teenager cops heavy bans for umpire abuse, striking in same match

An independent tribunal is pleading for more respect towards umpires after a teenage footballer received a four-week ban for abuse.
The Warrnambool player will spend six weeks on the sidelines after he was also handed a two-week suspension for striking in the same Hampden league under 18 match against North Warrnambool Eagles on August 19.
The panel, who heard the cases on Wednesday night, said too many hearings in 2023 related to umpire abuse and pointed to the shortage of officials for games in country Victoria.
"Ninety-eight per cent of hearings this year have been for umpire abuse," the panel said in handing down the four-game penalty.
"It's a simple line - if we don't have umpires, we don't have a game of football."
The teenager pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The striking charge was heard first with the Blues player found to have struck his opponent "to the side of the head with a clenched fist" after a tackle.
The offended player said he didn't need treatment.
The Blues player said his opponent swung first. The defence then argued their player responded with "more of an open-handed shove".
The umpire abuse charge stemmed from the incident with the charged player red-carded after using obscene language towards the official.
There was conjecture as to which umpire - Scott Barclay or a teenage official - made the report for abuse with the Blues describing it as "cloudy".
Barclay said the teenager directed the abuse towards him, pointing to footage where "he's looking straight in my eyes".
He said the words used meant he was "taken aback".
The teenager conceded he swore at the umpire but didn't recall saying one of the derogatory words.
The club stressed the behaviour was "not recurring" and the player apologised to the umpire while waiting for the penalty to be handed down.
Meanwhile, a Russells Creek reserves footballer is free to play in the Warrnambool and District league first semi-final on Sunday after having a striking charge downgraded at the tribunal.
Kyle Ryan pleaded guilty to a careless, low impact, high contact strike on Nirranda's Jake Hards in a fourth-quarter behind-the-play incident during the elimination final on August 20.
He was handed a $500 fine to be paid before his next match.
The two players admitted to a "push and shove" with Hards saying he was struck on the chin by "a punch with no power behind it".
Ryan, whose advocate cited his 16-year football career without incident, said he used an "open palm".
"I don't play footy to fight anybody," he said.
The tribunal cautioned Hards for his evidence as "it appeared his main intention was to get Kyle off the charge".
