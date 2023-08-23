Popular Australian sprintcar driver James McFadden is making a name for himself on the World of Outlaws tour in 2023.
The Warrnambool talent has doubled his American career wins in 2023.
He started the year with five - amassed over six years - before pulling off his 11th chequered flag win at the weekend.
In another first, the 34-year-old, who is in his third year full-time on the tour, claimed back-to-back World of Outlaws wins for the first time in his career.
He won Thursday's opener at the 45th annual Jackson Nationals before backing up his performance with another win on Friday night.
The Roth Motorsports driver led from start-to-finish in the 25-lap event at at Jackson Motorplex on Friday, which served as a preliminary final to Saturday's $25,000-to-win Jackson Nationals finale.
He failed to claim the sweep the next day, finishing fourth in the 35-lap finale after a crucial slip-up saw him lose his lead after 26 laps to eventual winner and regular Australian visitor Carson Macedo.
McFadden, who finished fifth at this year's Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic piloting the Hodges Motorsport D5, has had a roller-coaster ride on the US-based tour this year.
He shrugged off a form slump through April and May as well as a penalty issued for a failed tire test early in the season.
McFadden currently ranks 12th on the series leader-board, with six wins for the season, 14 top-five finishes and 30 top-10s from 44 starts.
The series moves to North Dakota this weekend, with the world finals scheduled to start on November 1.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
