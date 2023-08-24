NORTH Warrnambool Eagles are hoping to turn an under 14 wooden spoon into a premiership flag in the space of 12 months when they play in the Hampden league grand final on Sunday.
Top-age Eagles footballers Charlie Jellie and Hamish Ross, both 13, are excited to face junior powerhouse South Warrnambool at Reid Oval.
The midfield combatants - both Emmanuel College students - believe the Eagles' team work, belief and high-quality skills will hold them in good stead.
"Our ability to run and our good skills make us wear teams down and we can really punish them in the third and fourth quarters," Jellie, who is the team's captain, said.
Ross, whose dad Aaron coaches the side, said "staying positive with each other and not getting mad over a mistake" helped their cause most weeks.
Jellie said he'd noticed improvement, individually and as a team, as the season has progressed.
"Rossy (the coach) has helped everyone out and we've really developed well," he said.
The pair expects two teammates to shine on grand final day.
"Hugh Hunter, one of our bottom-agers, has a great set of hands and just knows where the footy is at," Ross said.
Jellie was full of praise for one of the Eagles' defenders.
"Connor Brisbane is one of the leaders of the group as well," he said.
"He plays well off half-back, really keeps the team in shape."
South Warrnambool under 14 coach Sam Stevens said the team's leaders - co-captains Mali Lual and Jimmy Stevens and vice-captain Paddy Sell - had stood tall.
Tom Sell helps mentor the Roosters' team while their dad Damien coaches Warrnambool's under 18 side on Saturdays.
"It's an interesting situation - I think his dad gets him (Paddy) running water (for the Blues) on a Saturday and then he becomes a Rooster on the Sunday," Stevens said.
Stevens said Lual - the younger brother of AFL draft prospect Luamon - was "a beautifully balanced player who runs well and is someone who can break the lines" while his own son Jimmy could play midfield and defence and Sell would control the ruck.
Stevens said the Roosters' win over Warrnambool - their first of the year against the Blues - in the preliminary final was a confidence-booster.
"Everyone is excited. We've had a great run through the finals, from the point of view of being in the elimination games each week and the boys have played really well," he said.
"The only thing that's been difficult throughout the finals is we're managing 34 players and we can only play 26.
"It's meant we've had to leave boys out which has been difficult. They've continued to train and support their teammates."
In the under 16 grand final, Cobden is aiming to cap off a remarkable finals run with a premiership.
The Bombers, whose grand final appearances in the grade have been "few and far between", have come from fourth spot to book a clash with Koroit.
Cobden coach Brett Taylor said belief from a come-from-behind preliminary final win would help the Bombers' cause.
"We have been playing our best footy the last couple of weeks - everyone is clicking and we're getting a bit of confidence," he said.
Taylor, who praised the Bombers' team work, said midfielder Kurtis Baker, Vic Country representative Archie Taylor, Darcy Hutchins, Ryan Mottram and the Walsh twins - Campbell and Parker - had all enjoyed strong campaigns.
Zach Roberts, who broke his collarbone during the finals series, will miss the grand final.
