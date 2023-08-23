Allansford-Panmure coach Kyall Timms is confident a promising English recruit can provide plenty of class at the top of the division one batting order this season.
The Gators, who have been busy in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association off-season, announced 19-year-old right-hander Callum Bennett as their overseas recruit, replacing West Indian Kevon Beckles as the club's import in 2023-24.
Bennett plays for Berkswell's first XI in the Birmingham and District Premier Cricket League in the UK where he has amassed almost 3,000 runs over the past three seasons.
Timms said a strong relationship built with current player Declan Bourke in the UK over the off-season brought Bennett to the club.
"He's a top-order bat which is great," he said.
"We have an internal selection process within the club where people apply to go overseas and play. We have a sister club over there we align with and Declan was that person this year.
"Once we couldn't get Kevon, we asked Declan to suss out anyone who would be interested and through connections he's become friends with Callum and he was more than keen to jump on board.
"We're lucky to be able to give an internal option for our players to head overseas and it's worked out both ways for us."
Timms said he was confident Beckles, who was unable to secure a visa for this season, would play for the club down the track.
"We're definitely disappointed not to get him this year, we started to build a pretty good rapport with Kevon," he said.
"We exhausted all avenues to get him across. We had some blokes on the committee work tirelessly to try and find different ways and get the best visa to get approved.
"We had to move on fairly quickly, but we'll stay in touch and hopefully he can come out here one day."
It's been a prolific period of division one signings for the club, who have landed Shashan Silva as captain, promising young gun Matt Gome, star spinner Shiwantha Kumara and young quick Blake Mottram from Heytesbury Princetown (formerly Heytesbury Rebels).
The Gators mentor added the club was still searching for some bowlers to add to the list with promising youngsters Ethan Boyd and Patty Hewson potentially set to play Premier cricket in Melbourne this season.
"We're talking to some more recruits in the bowling department, but what we've been able to recruit, we highlighted we needed top-order batsmen," he said.
"We've managed to do that now and highlighted the need to potentially add some depth to the batting and Matt Gome looks clean with the gloves and will likely hold a spot in the middle-order.
"We've been targeted with our recruits. Ethan and Patty are undecided with what they'll do, they're both down in Melbourne for uni so we've encouraged them to give district cricket a go. So we're planning without them and if we do get them it's a bonus but as a leadership we decided to fill those gaps we've got in anticipation those two would explore that option if that's what they want to do.
"It's been a promising recruiting drive."
Sports reporter with The Standard
