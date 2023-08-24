A flurry of interest in Warrnambool properties in the past eight weeks is a sign buyer confidence is returning, according to a city agent.
Ray White Warrnambool senior sales agent Tessa Stephens said inquiries had spiked in the past two months.
"We've had strong demand - especially in the past eight weeks," Ms Stephens said.
"The numbers of buyers and inspectors are increasing.
"A lot of buyers are coming back into the market now that interest rates are on hold."
Data from CoreLogic shows the number of houses sold in Warrnambool from the 12 months to July 2023 decreased by 18.5 per cent - with 519 houses sold.
The data also showed the city's median house price was $623,677 - a 5.8 per cent decrease.
Ms Stephens said demand for property in the city had remained strong for Ray White the past 12 months, despite high interest rates.
"Our internal data shows we've had a handful more sales than in the previous 12 months period," she said.
Ms Stephens said the most inquiries were for homes priced between $500,000 and $600,000.
"Anything sub-$600,000 is still in high demand and there is also strong interest in properties up to $750,000."
Ms Stephens said prices had remained steady, with an average decline of one per cent.
However, she said this was expected, with the median house price in the city going from $320,000 to $600,000 in four years
Ms Stephens said there was high levels of interest from people looking to live in Warrnambool, as well as people wanting to buy a property to offer as a short or long-term rental.
She said as the prices increased in coastal locations including Geelong, Torquay and the Great Ocean Road, more people were considering buying in Warrnambool.
"We have great facilities, a beautiful foreshore and a great community," Ms Stephens said.
CoreLogic Australia's head of research ??????? said higher interest rates had affected properties in the higher price range.
"While there's still a few headwinds on the horizon for housing market performance more broadly, popular high-end markets could start to stabilise as mortgage rates move closer to a peak and capital city markets become more expensive," Ms Owen said.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
