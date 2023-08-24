The Standard
Gas bills to rise by 80 per cent, Terang residents told

By Monique Patterson
August 24 2023
A Terang resident says she has heard people are leaving their heaters off due to rising costs.
Terang residents using natural gas have been hit with an 80 per cent increase in their bills.

