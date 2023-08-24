Gas bills to rise by 80 per cent, Terang residents told

Terang residents using natural gas have been hit with an 80 per cent increase in their bills.
They can't switch suppliers to get a better price because Tas Gas is the sole supplier to the town.
Jo Crawley said she was shocked when a letter informed her the daily gas usage price per megajoule would increase from 344 cents per megajoule to 6.262 cents per megajoule.
In addition to that, the daily tariff would increase from 89.7 cents to $1.25.
Mrs Crawley she was horrified to learn that this would mean her bill would increase by up to 80 per cent.
"I know residents who are going without heating because of the rise in prices," Mrs Crawley said.
She said it was a slap in the face to residents who had decided to use only natural gas in their new homes as a way to save money.
Mrs Crawley said while she only had gas heating, she was worried about how much more she would be paying.
"We have three kids so we have to use the heating," she said.
"I'm worried about pensioners and people who are already struggling.
"The sad thing is - we can't do anything about it - we're stuck - Tas Gas is the only provider."
The letter Mrs Crawley received states: "Due to a combination of unprecedented increases in the wholesale price of gas and high fixed operating costs, Tas Gas needs to increase its prices to enable it to continue to supply gas to its customers across regional Victoria."
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell spoke about the issue in parliament last week.
"People in the township of Terang, for instance, have written to me, and they say they have increases in their gas bills of over 80 per cent," Ms Britnell said.
"Terang only has one provider, so they have no way to keep their energy costs down.
"They just cannot do it. The people who took the gas to the township of Terang did it in good faith, but unfortunately - and I am not standing up for big corporates - there has not been the regulation or the environment put in place by the government that does need to be put in place to make sure that these sorts of exorbitant cost rises do not take place."
Ms Britnell also wrote to Victorian Energy and Resources Minister Lily D'Ambrosio on Mrs Crawley's behalf.
The response, Mrs Crawley said, was disappointing.
"She said to apply for the power saving bonus and buy new appliances," Mrs Crawley said.
However, she said purchasing new appliances was something that was out of reach for her and many of the Terang residents being forced to limit their energy use.
"In response to the uncertainty and to help shield Victorians from high gas prices in the future, the Victorian government recognises that investment in energy efficiency and electrification will deliver energy bill savings to Victorians such as Mrs Crawley," the letter states.
"Switching from gas to efficient electric appliances will help households save money on their energy bills."
A response from Tas Gas has been sought.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.