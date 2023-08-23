The Standardsport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Melbourne Renegades visit Warrnambool for Regional Roadshow

Updated August 23 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Renegades visited the city on Wednesday to conduct school clinics, with current star Sophie Molinuex connecting with the talented kids and teaching them some valuable cricket skills. The Standard's Sean McKenna captured the excitement at Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School in Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.