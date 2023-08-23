Big Bash League franchise Melbourne Renegades visited the city on Wednesday to conduct school clinics, with current star Sophie Molinuex connecting with the talented kids and teaching them some valuable cricket skills. The Standard's Sean McKenna captured the excitement at Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School in Warrnambool.
