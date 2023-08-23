An increase in loans, visits and program attendance marks an "astounding" first year of operations for the Corangamite Moyne Library Service.
A 12-month review has revealed the annual number of visits to libraries across Corangamite Shire has increased by 35 per cent while loans increased by 19 per cent since the shared service model commenced in July last year.
With program attendance also more than doubling in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22, south-central ward councillor Jo Beard said it was a welcome albeit unexpected development.
"The numbers are pretty astounding, I think it's safe to say we were nervous," she said.
"When we had our briefing recently, to see the numbers coming back in such a positive manner blew our expectations out of the water."
It's a strong sign of public approval for the shared service library management model following the transition of the Corangamite Regional Library Corporation.
Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady said it was a "good news story" but the move didn't come without its challenges.
"It's a good news story, there seems to be more of everything in this one," she said.
"It hasn't been without its challenges but work is going forward, reading this report there's new ideas already afoot.
"We're all feeling really proud of that, it's been such a boom to our communities and with the statistics we're seeing it's providing a lot of joy and support within our community."
Some of those challenges included limited space in the Mortlake Library (the service's hub) for staff to carry out their duties including receiving, sorting and disbursing books. It's estimated 600 books arrive weekly, and hub staff were not always on-site to receive deliveries.
A solution to where the hub operation is delivered from will be sought in the coming year.
A second challenge presented itself through the Library One card, a Public Libraries Victoria service which allowed all participating libraries to share books and collection items across the state.
The service ceased for an extended period in October when the courier contract expired.
But despite some initial teething problems, most signs indicated a strong future for the service, central ward councillor Laurey Hickey said.
"This afternoon when I was walking towards our briefing I was behind a group of young people from the daycare centre," he said.
"I asked what the excursion was and the staff told me they were taking the kids to the library. Sometimes libraries can be seen to be somewhat old news but it looked to me like there were very excited young children going to the library and it still holds a place within our society."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.