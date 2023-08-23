The state government has back flipped on its decision to axe specialist teachers who help vulnerable students learn following furore from families.
Education Minister Natalie Hutchins said the government had worked with stakeholders to find a solution just a fortnight after it was revealed 85 of 117 visiting disability support teachers across the state were to be cut.
"We've listened to families, carers and teachers, and have heard about the value that our visiting teachers provide for children with disabilities across the state," Ms Hutchins said.
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell on August 10 said the cut was "heartless" and "unconscionable" with children with a vision or hearing impairment, autism and other disabilities missing out on support.
Some, she said, had life-threatening illnesses, such as cancer and needed additional learning support. The proposed changes were believed to affect 4000 regional children.
On Wednesday, August 23, Ms Britnell welcomed the government's decision to reverse cuts to disability teacher services and said they "should never have been an option".
All 117 visiting teachers will be retained and the initiative will continue as part of a $1.6 billion disability inclusion program to be rolled out over the next five years.
"I am pleased the Andrews Labor Government has reversed their unconscionable decision after being called out for cutting education to children with disabilities," Ms Britnell said.
"I'm glad we were able to play a part in protecting Victoria's most vulnerable children. These cuts should have never been an option, and they would not have been if Victoria was not broke.
"This is another embarrassing backflip for the government, clearly under pressure. Daniel Andrews should now categorically rule out any future cuts to these important services for education."
The government had consulted with staff about its proposal to reduce the visiting teachers service model of support during the past three weeks, Ms Hutchins said.
"Many students who currently receive support from the visiting teachers program will get the same extra assistance as part of our $1.6 billion disability inclusion reforms.
"We'll also bring visiting teachers into the disability inclusion program as disability inclusion visiting teachers for schools and families who wish to keep using the service.
"The disability inclusion visiting teachers will mean a more cohesive and consistent approach across the state, ensuring our schools have access to a wider range of targeted supports that build on the individual strengths of each student."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.