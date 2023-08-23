The Standard
Roma Britnell says back flip on teacher cuts 'embarrassing'

By Madeleine McNeil
August 23 2023
South West Coast MP Roma Britnell has welcomed a government decision to reverse cuts to disability teacher services from mainstream state schools, announced a fortnight ago, and said the "cuts should never have been an option".
The state government has back flipped on its decision to axe specialist teachers who help vulnerable students learn following furore from families.

