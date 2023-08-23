What healthcare courses are available in Australia?

To think about healthcare courses, we must look back and understand the healthcare system in Australia. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Australia boasts one of the best healthcare systems in the world, allowing each and every person to experience free or affordable health care, quality servicing and the knowledge that they are receiving safe support.



The Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care even go so far as to brag that this is the key reason Australians experience one of the longest life expectancies in the whole world. To really think about healthcare courses in this country, we must first travel back and really understand the healthcare system in Australia.

Medicare: The foundation of healthcare in Australia

Medicare was first conceived in the US in 1965 but did not come to Australia until 1975 where it was introduced by the Whitlam Government, then under the name Medibank.



The Fraser Government then made significant changes in 1976 which actually included the elimination in 1981. Medibank would not see a revival for 3 years until the Hawke Government came into power and reinstated universal health care in 1984 under Medicare.



This system covers all the costs of public health services and the major win for the Australia population was the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) which makes many prescription medications more affordable to the average Australian.



Medicare also incorporates Medicare Safety Nets (MSN) which is aimed to assist with lowering your out-of-pocket medical costs. For example, if you have to get tests done regularly then the accumulated cost could be very high and the Medicare Safety Net assists with this. If you get to a certain spend amount in a calendar year then through MSN you get a higher amount of coverage.

Healthcare worker shortages

The COVID-19 pandemic created a host of disruptions for Australia's society in general and economy as a whole. However, one of the most severely impacted industries was the healthcare sector. This was caused largely by the heightened need for healthcare workers during the pandemic and the unavailability as more individuals left the industry due to fatigue and burnout.



Healthcare workers undertook a huge burden during the global health crisis, not just in Australia, as they needed to work longer hours, care for contagious patients and somehow still manage to look after themselves and their families. This resulted in many healthcare workers abandoning the industry as they were left feeling they could no longer maintain the stressful lifestyle.

However, COVID-19 is not the only reason Australia is experiencing a skills shortage in healthcare; supply versus demand plays a role as well. With an aging population and ever-increasing mental health concerns the healthcare sector simply cannot keep up with the current supply of workers versus the needs and demands of the Australian population.



Additionally, the required skills of healthcare workers are even more prominent in rural Australian areas as these areas often struggle with retaining fully trained healthcare staff. This adds additional pressure to the healthcare system in metropolitan areas of Australia as those living rurally travel to the cities for medical care.

What Can I Do?

In short, the answer is study and move into the healthcare industry, which is wider reaching than many Australians realise. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare outlines healthcare workers in areas such as dental practitioners, medical practitioners, nurses/midwives and allied health.



Allied health is still considered reasonably new in Australia, but Allied Health Professions Australia (AHPA) defines this area as qualified practitioners with expertise in preventing, diagnosing and treating a range of conditions and illnesses.



This could include; mental health workers, community services, physiotherapist, chiropractic, counsellors, social workers, speech pathologists, disability workers, and the list goes on. All these professions can be studied for and are highly needed throughout Australia.

Throughout Australia there are so many courses available to study healthcare that it is difficult to know where to begin. The first step would be looking into what employment opportunities interest you and are available now and will offer career pathways for you. Some of the course options to start your career in the healthcare sector are as follows.

Postgraduate nursing courses

Already a qualified nurse and looking to take your career further? Undertaking a postgraduate nursing course online could be the option for you. This type of course presents you with flexible training options and as a rule is generally run 16 months part time allowing you the flexibility to continue working within your current role.



For each course the student is required to complete one unit of study at a time allowing you to fully focus on the learnings provided in each section. Postgraduate nursing courses are designed to support individuals wanting to progress within the healthcare industry. Some of the available courses to investigate below include:

Graduate Certificate of nursing

This type of study allows the individual to choose one of three majors: Leadership and Management, Education or Advanced Practice. With these options in mind, you are able to create your own pathway to suit your long-term goals.



To be eligible for this course you need to have already completed a Level 7 Bachelor of Nursing, be registered as a division 1 nurse, and have completed at least one year of full-time clinical work experience.

Graduate Diploma of nursing

Graduate Diploma of nursing requires advanced communication skills, data management skills, and the ability to create, design and implement evidence into practice.



It provides students with the core skills to take the next step in their nursing careers, by supporting with teaching the student to take on the ever-changing healthcare landscape and the challenges arising with it. This course also requires the students to have completed a Level 7 Bachelor of Nursing, be a registered division 1 nurse and completed one year of full-time clinical work experience.

Australia, whilst boasting one of the best healthcare systems in the world is still experiencing a massive shortage in the industry. As the population ages, the cost of ageing and mental health concerns continues to rise and the current number of healthcare workers are not able to match this need.

