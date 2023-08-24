Waiting lists at Warrnambool panel beaters are growing, as a skills shortage takes hold.
The Standard has spoken to a number of motorists who have been told they can expect to wait up to four months to have their vehicle repaired.
The owner of one panel beater in the city, who asked not to be named, said he was struggling to keep up with demand.
"There's that much work around at the moment," the business owner said.
"We're getting calls from all over the place - from Hamilton, Portland - the whole region."
The business owner said his waiting list had blown out to November, the longest it had been in some time.
"I've got four cars in the yard that I probably won't get to for two months," he said.
Australian Motor Body Repairers Association interim chief executive officer Geoff Gwilym said there was a nationwide shortage of panel beaters.
"Nationally there has been a shortage of panel beaters for a couple of decades," Mr Gwilym said.
"The waiting lists are long because there is a shortage of panel beaters who can work on the vehicles."
Mr Gwilym said automotive panel beating and painting was not a career that was often promoted in schools.
He said he believed there should be a stronger focus on promoting trades as an alternative to tertiary education.
"Young people should be reminded that there are vocational careers that can be explored," Mr Gwilym said.
He said one bonus of choosing to complete an apprenticeship rather than a university degree was there was no HECS debt.
"If they do an apprenticeship they don't finish up with a $50,000 HECS bill and wonder how they are going to afford to buy a house," Mr Gwilym said.
Data from the National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER) shows the number of people starting a panel beater apprenticeship has reduced by 31.1 percent since 2017, while vehicle spray painters have fallen by 25.6 percent.
In Victoria, the number of people starting apprentice panel beater apprenticeships has plummeted by 60 per cent in the same period.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.