A Warrnambool man who faced his biggest battle over the past four months has returned home.
Anthony Kelly underwent a heart transplant 12 months ago.
He returned home for Christmas and was doing well but he was struck down with pneumonia in February.
Mr Kelly's wife Leeanne said her husband was then hit with a string of infections.
"Anthony was re-admitted back into The Alfred hospital for care, where he has spent the last 15 weeks," she said.
Mrs Kelly said it had been very stressful with doctors fearing at times he may not survive.
"Anthony's antibodies were dropping, he required blood transfusions, his kidney function was dropping and his ability to fight off many various serious infections was getting increasingly harder."
Mrs Kelly said at one stage her husband was on six different antibiotics.
"One of them even had to be approved by the government to give Anthony the best chance to survive," she said.
"Anthony's will to fight and survive along with medical intervention and family support has helped him get through that hurdle, however he is still very vulnerable to infection until his own levels of antibodies can be raised, which takes time as you don't want the heart to reject it."
Mrs Kelly said her husband returned home last week but was re-admitted to South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital.
There he will undergo intensive physiotherapy, she said.
"Anthony had lost over 30 kilograms since his transplant," Mrs Kelly said.
She said family had been at his side through the stressful ordeal.
"We're all so pleased to have Anthony home in Warrnambool and we are so looking forward to him coming back to his own house, where we can start some normality and help him regain some quality of life again. "
Mrs Kelly said the family would be eternally grateful for the support of community members.
"We are so appreciative of all our family, friends and even strangers for their messages, calls and financial donations and for sending their well wishes of support and encouragement," she said.
Mr Kelly had a major heart attack at age 36 and multiple minor heart attacks and a stroke in the years since.
He also struggled with epilepsy and diabetes.
In his younger days, Mr Kelly played football for Dennington.
He broke a Warrnambool and District League record in 1985 when he kicked 24 goals in the club's match against Bushfield.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
