Council funds destined for the privately-owned Camperdown Saleyards will be redistributed after costs for a million-dollar upgrade blew out.
Corangamite Shire councillors on Tuesday, August 22, unanimously voted to re-allocate $500,000 of funds assigned to the Camperdown Saleyards roofing upgrade in November 2021 under phase three of the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program.
A cost blowout meant the project was no longer expected to meet the program's completion deadlines.
The majority of the funds - $300,000 - would instead be assigned to the McNicol Street Long Day Care centre's upgrade. The current funding allocation of $432,000 was deemed insufficient due to initial contract award and variations incurred during the project's construction. The current forecast expenditure is $614,000.
The installation of a battery and solar panels have also been mooted.
Meanwhile, the remaining $200,000 would be assigned to an upgrade of the Derrinallum Transfer Station. The project had not been identified in the forward capital works plan, but the layout and design have been completed.
It includes earthworks to reconfigure access, security and fencing. Funding the project with the LRCI would mean the council would offset the use of its own source funds.
North ward councillor Nick Cole said re-allocating the funds provided a "worthy" solution to an unfortunate situation.
"Whilst it's a pity we're not proceeding with the original intent of the money, at least we're spending it on worthy projects going forward," he said.
"These projects were scheduled for works anyway so we can bring them forward and do them a little bit earlier now we have the funds to do them. The money's still being well-spent and used responsibly, just not on its original intent."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council.
