Corangamite Shire Council redistributes $500,000 after saleyards upgrade falls through

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated August 23 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:21am
A million-dollar roofing upgrade for the Camperdown Saleyards is off the table for now after the project fell out of the scope of funding requirements.
Council funds destined for the privately-owned Camperdown Saleyards will be redistributed after costs for a million-dollar upgrade blew out.

