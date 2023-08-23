The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

South-west builders hit with skyrocketing operating costs

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated August 23 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 10:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool builder Ray Hollingsworth says industry conditions are the toughest they have been in 50 years.
Warrnambool builder Ray Hollingsworth says industry conditions are the toughest they have been in 50 years.

A Warrnambool builder who has been in the industry for 50 years says conditions are the toughest he's experienced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.