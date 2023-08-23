A Warrnambool builder who has been in the industry for 50 years says conditions are the toughest he's experienced.
Ray Hollingsworth, 71, said he could understand why some building companies which were locked into fixed-price contracts were going under or struggling to keep afloat.
"WorkCover premiums have shot up recently and materials have gone up a fair bit," Mr Hollingsworth said.
The price of timber continued to increase while building insurance and warranty insurance had also risen, he said.
"The price of everything keeps going up," Mr Hollingsworth said.
"I feel sorry for the young ones (wanting to become builders).
"It's never been this tough before."
Mr Hollingsworth said it was difficult to offer quotes but he tried to do so whenever he could.
"There has never been big building firms going broke like this," he said.
"They're stuck with fixed price contracts and they just can't get the products they need at a decent price."
Mr Hollingsworth said builders were forced to pass on the rising costs to clients, which was difficult because people were already struggling with higher living expenses.
He said a lack of qualified builders - or people wanting to enter the industry - was also an issue.
Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Paul Guerra said the increases to WorkCover premiums meant the scheme was no longer fit for purpose.
"The 42 per cent increase has contributed to Victoria having the highest WorkCover rates in the country and will impact our reputation as the best place to do business," he said.
"The WorkSafe system is in trouble and it's clear its been in trouble for a while but slugging employers with premium increases, without any other reform measures, is not the answer. We need clear commitment to reform, and they must be legislated. We cannot be back here again next year with another premium increase.
"Employers and employees deserve holistic reform of the system with business and unions having a seat at the table to collaborate on practical, meaningful solutions. The chamber must be involved in shaping a program to address the mental health crisis among our workforces and we are well placed to do this.
"The only way to prevent further increases of this nature is to deliver real reform of the system which would result in healthier and happier workplaces.
"Ultimately, every business wants to ensure a viable WorkCover System, but no business wants to wear increases of 40-plus per cent on premiums. Reform is required. The business community is willing to engage to guide that reform."
Premier Daniel Andrews said WorkCover no longer met the needs of the people it was designed to help three decades ago.
He said the number of claims had tripled since 2010, which was mainly driven by the increased cost of weekly income support and many workers staying on the scheme long-term.
He said the increase was partially driven by mental injury claims - now representing 16 per cent of new claims - which was never envisaged when the scheme was designed.
"There's nothing safe about being sick - we're helping workers return to their jobs and making sure WorkCover can support Victorians for many years to come," Mr Andrews said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.