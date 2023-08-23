Growing tourism opportunities in Timboon have prompted a renewed focus on creating a coordinated approach to the town's revamp.
Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously voted to approve a budget variation of $80,000 for its Timboon Precinct Plan at a monthly meeting on Tuesday, August 22. The allocation incorporates both project management and other professional services.
The past decade has seen a push to make the town more pedestrian-friendly and improve amenities but a rise in popularity has driven the need for upgrades even further. In 2022, the town won silver in the Top Small Tourism Town Awards.
Shelter is being installed over the existing amphitheatre stage, while future projects proposed include a cycle pump track, improvements to public toilets and a bridge connecting Timboon Fine Icecream with the nearby distillery.
South West ward councillor Kate Makin said with the volume of upgrades tabled, it was important to avoid carrying them out in a haphazard way.
"Having the masterplan will help make all of this come together and ensure it's not done in a mishmash way," she said.
"It'll help it all join together to make it more smooth sailing, which is what we need as a community and as a town."
South-central ward councillor Jo Beard said while the budget variation was not expected, it was necessary.
"As we've done various projects, particularly in Timboon, things are coming to a head and it makes sense to do the precinct plan," she said.
"It's a bit out of line with what we thought we'd been doing but I love that we've acknowledged that instead of making things happen in an adhoc way. This is going to provide a plan which as an organisation we can work towards and implement projects in a strategic way.
"It is something we weren't totally prepared for in terms of the budget variance but I love that we're identifying that we're better off doing it now and doing it well as opposed to going down the track and spending money where we shouldn't."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
