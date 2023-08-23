After being closed for six months, the revamped east Warrrnambool community house has increased opening hours to meet demand.
Neighbourhood House Victoria local manager Izolde Bensch said a lack of staff had meant the centre had to close for six months but after re-opening in July it had grown in popularity.
The centre had traditionally delivered 35 hours of programs to the community every week but that has now increased to 44 hours, she said.
"We've built it up over the last few months," she said.
"There is such need in the community for social interaction."
Ms Bensch said the need for the centre had only increased since the pandemic.
"A lot of people due to social isolation and economic pressures, especially for the mums with young children, are quite eager for their children to socialise to form some sort of support network again," she said.
The centre has started two playgroups for babies and toddlers and there was also a seniors' group.
"We are in the epicentre of a neighbourhood and because it feels like a house not an institution people feel comfortable to pop in and have a cup of tea," she said.
Ms Bensch said the centre was a contact point for Food Share. "Families will come in and say we need food," she said.
But the centre had also just started a community pantry. "So if people are desperate and they just want a packet of Weet-Bix they can just pop in," Ms Bensch said.
"We always try and serve some morning tea for the families who come in and we're getting some fresh fruit sponsored from the supermarkets so we always have fresh fruit in the centre for them.
"It's the community's gathering place, so they feel like it's their place.
"Anyone can pop at any pop in and have a chat and a cup of tea."
The centre is open from 9am to 2pm on weekdays.
Among the programs offered at the centre are chair yoga for people with mobility issues, art and sewing classes.
There were also evening programs for young people to help them get their learner driving permits and P-plates called First Gear and Second Gear.
"We're building the programs. We're looking to expand a bit more and see if we can become a delivery arm for council projects or state government programs," Ms Bensch said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
