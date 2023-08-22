Cattle at the second store sale at Mortlake for the month were cheaper across the board, despite support from feedlots and commission buyers.
Those feedlotters, plus commission buyer Campbell Ross were competitive in bidding for heavier-grown steers and weaner cattle in the 300-400-kilogram range.
Agents yarded about 2500 cattle on Thursday and worked hard to sell pens above 300 cents a kilogram through the sale.
The price drop was a shift as Mortlake's prices had remained firm over the past few months compared to other store sales.
Good lines still featured, including more than 240 cattle penned by Penshurst vendor Garangeera.
A pen of 13 Angus weaner steers from them, 341kg, sold for 338c/kg or $1155 a head to Nutrien Warnamnool, while a pen of 14 Angus grown steers, 349kg, sold for 306c/kg or $1068 to feedlotter J & F Australia.
Of the grown steers, five Angus steers weighing 597kg Princeton Pastoral sold for 290c/kg or $1731.
Riverbank Farming also sold a good run of grown steers, the best pen containing 22 Angus steers, 458kg, sold for 328c/kg or $1502.
Weaner steers sold up to 30 cents cheaper than the last store sale at Mortlake, with cattle in that section averaging 313c/kg or $919, with the best per kilogram price going to MJ & BJ Little for a pen of 26 Angus weaner steers, 315kg, sold for 354c/kg or $1115.
Grown steers averaged 306c/kg or $1332, while females had price drops of up to 40-50c/kg.
Weaner heifers averaged 261c/kg or $729, while grown heifers averaged 267c/kg or $1037.
Agent buyers from northeast Victoria and SA were also present, but local buyers were the majority of buyers in the lighter end of the sale.
Mortlake Stock Agents Association president Jack Hickey, JM Ellis Livestock said that compared to a week ago, prices were up to 30c/kg cheaper.
"There was a little bit of competition between the few feedlotters which saw sales of 315-325c/kg, but that was what those good feeder-entry weighted cattle were making," he said.
"I suppose our weaner cattle, and some of the better lines of cattle there, were making just a smidgen more than that and up to 340c/kg.
"Coloured cattle looked 40 or 50 cents cheaper, and then some of the better lines of heifer cattle received some broad competition and went for 270-280c/kg."
Mr Hickey said while southwest Victoria was still experiencing seasonal wetness, optimism still remained in the region.
"Livestock farmers have a bit of a decision to make in the next little while, though, and while we've had a good ride, it's not always going to be like that," he said,
"We're just in a time now that's got a few changes that are quickly happening."
Vendor Colin Cumming, Binalong Farms, Port Fairy, sold 19 Angus grown steers, 512kg, for 315c/kg or $1614.
He said he was looking to sell to shut up fields for hay.
"I thought I might as well sell, as many others are not selling, and I believe the next month or the month after there may be a shift," he said.
"Where I am based, it's been a funny season where it's a bit wet, but also a bit dry.
"We've really only had a small flood once this year, but that's better compared to last year when it was flooding so much water was spewing out the drain."
Korongah North sold 13 Angus steers, 506kg, for 320c/kg or $1619.
MB & MJ Patterson sold 23 Angus grown steers, 473kg, for 325c/kg or $1540.
Philippe is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au
