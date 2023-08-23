Relishing the underdog tag and playing to a system of freedom is fuelling belief in the Timboon Demons' A grade netball side, according to skipper Macy Gale.
The 23-year-old admitted it was a bit of a "whirlwind" to walk off the court with the win.
"It was a bit of a whirlwind which was good, but we'll have a good debrief and move on. It wasn't a shock as such but it was incredible to think we did it," she told The Standard.
"The team vibe beforehand was almost like we were the genuine underdogs, we had nothing to lose going in really. We went out there and put 110 per cent in and the vibe went through there."
The gun goalie, who netted 29 goals in the win against the Power and has been a colossal presence in attack all season, said taking that same attitude into this weekend's semi-final against Panmure was the key.
The Demons went down by 31 goals to the Bec Mitchell-coached Bulldogs in their final home-and-away match a couple of weeks ago.
"We played them in that last round and for us it was a great chance to learn and figure out our players and see how we go and learn from our experience," Gale said.
"It's the attitude we'll take in (on Sunday), we'll give it a good go and if we lose, that's fine because we gave it our all."
Gale said the improvement within the playing group over the course of season 2023, regardless of how this weekend panned out, was something to be proud of and build on next year.
"I'm so proud of the girls for how far we've come as a group," she said.
"Eight weeks ago we probably weren't struggling but we just couldn't get the gist of each other but from maybe round eight or so onwards it's been little stepping stones and climbing that ladder.
"It's been great to see everyone's strengths come out in that time, it's been quite amazing to see how far we've come.
"On Sunday it was definitely a testament to our hard work from training and games."
The Timboon local said the passion of the club's supporter base was driving the group on game day and providing inspiration.
"The buzz was amazing, we had a great Timboon crowd which supported (us)," she said.
"Even on Saturday with the juniors we had a great supporters' base, it was great to see and it really lifts us up so hopefully we can get the same level of support."
The Demons take on the Bulldogs on Sunday at Allansford Recreation Reserve from 1.50pm.
